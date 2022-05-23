Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Gets Fierce With Hiei

✖

Yu Yu Hakusho has one of the most notable core cast of characters in all of action anime and manga, and now one awesome cosplay has fiercely brought Hiei back to the spotlight after so long. While fans are still holding out hope that series creator Yoshihiro Togashi returns for more of Hunter x Hunter's manga run someday, there are just as many who hold his previous work in the highest regard. It's because Yu Yu Hakusho has some of the coolest moments in action manga and anime, and that's especially true for its main cast of fighters.

Yu Yu Hakusho not only introduced fans to its main hero, Yusuke Urameshi, to fans around the world, but also introduced the fighters who would go on to be some of Yusuke's closest allies as the fights in the series continues. Kurama and Hiei were first brought into the series as some of the first foes that Yusuke had to take down as a Spirit Detective, but like Yusuke, the two of them evolved far beyond their first incarnations as they fought alongside one another. Now artist ohmali_ on Instagram has brought the fighter back to the spotlight with some fierce cosplay! Check it out below:

Yu Yu Hakusho's probably not slated for a new anime project any time soon, but the series will be launching a live-action adaptation with Netflix. Scheduled for a simultaneous worldwide release whenever it hits, the new Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series is a joint production between ROBOT, TOHO, and Netflix that features Kazutaka Sakamoto (who has worked with Netflix originals such as Aggretsuko and Devilman Crybaby) as executive producer and Akira Morii (Wild 7, Brave Heart Umizaru) as producer. But unfortunately fans have yet to see anything from the new series.

If you wanted to check out Yu Yu Hakusho again or for the first time, you can find Yu Yu Hakusho streaming on Crunchyroll. They hype the series as such, "From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

