Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Hiei’s Wildest Look to Life

One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has brought Hiei’s wildest look in the series to life! Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho remains one of the most popular action series of all time, and even recently celebrated its monumental 25th Anniversary. It’s one series fans have wanted to see come back in some form, and is even currently in the midst of producing an official live-action series with Netflix. It’s got a long history with fans of action favorites, and it’s no real mystery why both the manga and anime have withstood the test of time.

At the center of it all are the four main fighters of the series who build a bond the longer they work with one another, and their dynamic remains highly memorable. It’s why the silent and cool killer, Hiei, stands out from the others as they are all remarkably different. Hiei was definitely a villain before an ally, however, and made his debut with a wild look at saw his Jagan Eye sprout more throughout his body in a peculiar “Jaganshi Form.” Now artist @sailorkayla has brought this look to life with just as much wildness with some awesome cosplay on Instagram:

While the proper anime return fans had been hoping to see is still not in the cards, Yu Yu Hakusho will be making a comeback with a new live-action series now in the works with Netflix. Originally announced to be in production late last year, this new series is a joint production between ROBOT, TOHO, and Netflix. Scheduled for a simultaneous worldwide release for whenever it launches, Kazutaka Sakamoto (who has worked with Netflix originals such as Aggretsuko and Devilman Crybaby) will serve as executive producer and Akira Morii (Wild 7, Brave Heart Umizaru) serves as producer.

Reports about the start of filming and the lead actor for the series had been noting how much the series has developed, but nothing on this front has been officially revealed by Netflix in any capacity. There have yet to be any announcements on a potential release date for the series yet either, so there are lots of questions about it that still need to be answered. But when it does arrive, Hiei will definitely be one of the characters fans would want to see the most!

But what do you think? Where does Hiei rank among your favorites in Yu Yu Hakusho? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!