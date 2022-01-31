Toonami Co-Creator Shares Good News on Yu Yu Hakusho’s Potential Return

Yu Yu Hakusho remains one of the most popular manga and anime franchises to this day, and the co-creator of Toonami has revealed that a return of the anime to the block could be possible someday! It’s been quite a while since Yu Yu Hakusho was a part of the Adult Swim anime programming block with its final run capping off back in 2005 (unless you count the brief return it had for the April Fool’s Day event in 2012), but it was such a massive anchor that fans have been curious as to whether or not the legacy series could return.

Given the recent returns of major hits from the past such as Cowboy Bebop and One Piece, it’s not that hard to imagine that Yu Yu Hakusho could return to Toonami someday too. Making matters even more intriguing are the comments from Toonami co-creator and SVP of Action and Anime at WarnerMedia, Jason DeMarco, responded to a fan’s question on Twitter about whether or not Toonami has considered a potential return with the confirmation that it’s something those behind the block have thought about, “We have! You may see it happen one day.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this is far from teasing an imminent return, it is great for fans to see that Toonami has been thinking about Yu Yu Hakusho too. As the block continues to add more series over the next few weeks and ends the run of some others, a major classic could be a fun new addition. The only major issue is that it’s a long running series, and with both Naruto: Shippuden and One Piece airing on Saturday nights, it might be tough to slip another series that runs for over 100 episodes…even if it is a classic.

As DeMarco also noted on Twitter when responding to a fan’s question about adding more long running shows, the block is hoping to incorporate a blend of different experiences, “We don’t want too many of those so the hope is we have a nice mix of long runners, originals and some shorter shows.” So it might be possible for the series to return, but it could be a while before something like that happens. Then again, it would be pretty fun to see given that it’s been a long time since it’s been on television.

But what do you think? Would you want to see Yu Yu Hakusho making a return to Toonami someday? Which classic Toonami shows would you want to see return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!