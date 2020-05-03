Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Goes Full Thanos with Infinity Gauntlet Duel Disk

✖

When you want to be taken seriously during a Yu-Gi-Oh duel, there is only one thing you can do, and that is to suit up with the Infinity Gauntlet. What is the charm behind Exodia when you have this all-powerful glove at your disposal, huh? Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems almost everyone knows what the Infinity Gauntlet is, and that is why one fan decided to turn their Duel Disk into Thanos' next weapon.

Over on Reddit, the powerful piece was made by Ulex_Stovall. The user began work on his Infinity Duel Disk ten months ago but the project is all done now. After hours spent sculpting the Duel Disk and assembling the legendary gauntlet, the end result has blown away fans thanks to its eye for detail.

As you can see down below, the Infinity Disk is a hearty beast. Its gauntlet looks just like the one seen in the MCU, and several of this spot-on models were made upon the release of Avengers: Infinity War. It seems like Ulex_Stovall got their hands on (and in) one, so they tailored it into a function Duel Disk.

To do this, the fan had to disassembled a Duel Disk and find a way to attach it to his Infinity Guantlet. As you can see, the parts are attached by a pivot join that seems to be decorated with the Eye of Agamotto but that's not all. If you had any doubt of over-powered this disk was, then those thoughts should disappear once you notice this device is loaded with all five pieces of Exodia.

In the World of Yu-Gi-Oh, a Duel Disk like this one would not be wise to mess with. In the same way the Infinity Gauntlet could destroy with a single snap, it would take just one turn for whoever was wearing this disk to zap their Life Points to zero faster than they could force their trap card to set off.

What do you think about this impressive build? Would you be willing to challenge your rival using a Duel Disk like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

