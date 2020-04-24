Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Show Why Its Singapore Dub Is So Legendary

Yu-Gi-Oh! has made a new for itself not only with its real life card game that has spawned thousands of tournaments across the world over the years, but also with its English Dub that has some truly hilarious moments, but not to be outdone, one fan has discovered the Singapore Dub that seems to be the most "legendary". Throughout its history, those responsible for the North America Dub of the various seasons of this popular anime have taken the opportunity to inject some hilariously "meta" moments and now the Singapore Dub, which is also in English, is looking to take the crown!

Yu-Gi-Oh!'s first anime season is titled "Duel Monsters" and follows the adventures of Yugi, a young card player that has an ancient pharoah bouncing around inside his head to help him play in life or death card battles. When Yugi summons the Egyptian leader residing within his body, his mannerisms, voice, and appearance change accordnigly and this was definitely something that the North American English dubbers took into account. With the Singapore Dub, the voice acting is "legendary" in that it gives quite the performances to Yugi Moto and his friends who are participating in this duel battle with one fan feeling the need to share.

Reddit User NewBlood310 shared the minute and a half clip that utilizes a new English voice cast for the Singapore version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, giving both Yugi, his friends, and his enemies entirely new voices that do their fair share of "overacting" when all is said and done:

Anime fans have been scouring the series of Yu-Gi-Oh! as well as the internet to find the weirdest and most hilarious Dubbed lines that were delivered as a part of the card playing franchise and they have managed to find them in spades. Most of the clips aren't simply relegated to the original series of Duel Monsters! as the anime franchise continued following new characters with each passing story line. Regardless of how meta or weird the line delivery can be at times, it's clear that the English voice actors are having a great time and that energy is most definitely infectious.

What do you think of this hilarious dubbed clip found from Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters? What other hilarious English Anime dubs would you like people to know about? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and duels!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.