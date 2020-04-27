Remember When Yu-Gi-Oh Referenced Dragon Ball Way Back When?

✖

Kazuki Takahashi's Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is one of the most popular action franchises ever with its original manga spawning not only an anime, but several sequels, spin-offs, movies, video games, and even a real life trading card game. The anime has been running for 20 years at this point, but the manga goes back even further. This means that some of its earlier moments might be too easily forgotten, especially when it comes to the smaller bits of characterization for Yugi Muto and his group of friends. It's especially surprising when looking back and seeing a snuck in shout out to Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball.

As noted by doriandiaconu on Reddit, a small conversation between Yugi and Tea early on in the series has Yugi fondly looking over the pieces of the Millennium Puzzle. Yugi mentions the legend of putting the puzzle together leading to a granted wish of any kind, and off-handedly mentions how it's like the Dragon Balls -- which also grant a wish of any sort when all gathered together.

The manga and anime releases for the franchise have a number of differences between the two mediums, and it's most true for the early bits of the series. Takahashi originally began the manga in a much more sinister tone, with aggressive endings to the death games. So while the anime initially adapted these adventures, it didn't quite take off around the world until the card game was introduced.

Even after Duel Monsters was introduced to the manga, Takahashi still kept that original dark spirit alive for much of the events in the series. Some scenes were still toned down in the eventual anime adaptation, so curious anime fans looking into the manga for the first time will find many more small surprises and differences like this! It's a completely different series than what you would expect at first!

