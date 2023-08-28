Yu-Gi-Oh Reveals Its Next Millennium Replica

If you are a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh, then you've gotten your crash course on all the Millennium Items. From its key to its puzzle and necklace, the series did a thorough job explaining the treasures. Yugi Muto pushed forward in the anime with the Millennium Puzzle in hand, and it did not take long before the other relics appeared. And now, it seems one of the Millennium Items is getting a replica much like Yugi's puzzle.

Yes, you read that right. The team at Bandai has come together to create another anime replica. This time, the Millennium Rod is getting its own replica. The golden rod will be released next February in Japan, and pre-orders for the Yu-Gi-Oh collectible are open now.

As for the treasure itself, this life-sized Millennium Rod looks like it was plucked from the anime. The polished item features the classic eye seen on the Millennium Items, and it appears to have a good heft behind it. Priced at under $90 USD, this Millennium Rod will be a must-have for collectors. So if you want to order your own now, you can find pre-order info here.

Of course, this Bandai replica is just one of several the Yu-Gi-Oh brand has pushed out in the past few years. The company oversaw a replica of the Millennium Puzzle recently along with a terrifying Pot of Greed statue. Now, the Millennium Rod is joining in on the run. There is no telling whether the other Millennium Items will get their own replicas, but they'd be nice to own as a set. After all, the Millennium Necklace would be easy to wear with almost anything... as long as you don't expect it to give you visions of the past.

If you're not familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh or its Millennium Items, you can learn about them in the anime. The original series is streaming on Hulu these days. So for more details on Yugi's adventure, you can read up the official synopsis for Yu-Gi-Oh below:

"Yu-Gi-Oh! follows the adventures of a boy named Yugi and his friends who love the newest card game that is sweeping the nation! In this game, players pit monster against monster in high intensity duels. But there's more to this game than meets the eye. Yugi solves an old Egyptian puzzle that infuses him with the energy of an ancient spirit. Their forces unite to form a stronger, more confident duelist, for Yugi needs all the help he can get!"