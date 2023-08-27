Yu Yu Hakusho Is Getting Its Own Ugly Sweater Line

There are few things more comforting in this world than an ugly sweater. Time and again, the fall season has ushered in all sorts of cozy jumpers, and pop culture brands have jumped on the trend. These days, you can find ugly sweaters based on just about anything, and now Yu Yu Hakusho is included in that roundup.

Yes, you read that right. Yu Yu Hakusho is getting its own ugly sweater collection, and they are a thing of spooky beauty.

As you can see below, Yu Yu Hakusho is getting five ugly sweaters in time for the fall season. The pieces will focus on our favorite spirit detectives from Yusuke to Kurama and beyond. Each of the sweaters will be available at Village Vanguard and set you back under $100 USD.

Right now, the sweaters are up for pre-order, so you can nab yourself one of your favorites. Sales will be open through September 7th, and the items will ship in November or early December. This means any fan wanting to nab a sweater secondhand will have to purchase one near the New Year, so hopefully you can nab one of these firsthand.

These ugly sweaters are a thing of rare beauty, and it is fitting that Yu Yu Hakusho has its own line. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi's supernatural series is one of the best shonen to ever do it. Countless manga creators went on to make their own series because of Yusuke, so Yu Yu Hakusho deserves all the hype it gets and more. So if you are not familiar with Yu Yu Hakusho, you can read its official synopsis below before checking out the anime on Hulu!

"Yusuke Urameshi is nothing more than a 14-year-old trouble-causing punk that's always ready for a fight! But a single, selfless act results in Yusuke sacrificing his life for another person. Now, with a second chance at life, he's put to work as a Spirit Realm Detective and tasked with tracking down demons and humans who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

What do you think about this anime-centric line of ugly sweaters? Do we need more collabs like this...?