Did Pokemon's Anime Quietly Debut a New DLC Monster Ages Ago?

Since the beginning, Pokemon has been honed in on two fronts. The IP dove headfirst into the video game industry to great success, and it did just the same with anime back in the day. For decades, the Pokemon anime and games have fed off each other in an odd symbiosis. And now, fans are questioning whether a throwback Pokemon anime introduced Applin's evolution way before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet thought to do so.

The whole question comes after a recent Pokemon Presents debuted Applin's delicious evolution. If you will recall, Applin is a grass-dragon Pokemon that debuted in Gen 8. Discovered in the Galar region, Applin is a base Pokemon for Flapple and Appletun. Not long ago, we learned the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC will debut another Applin evolution known as Dipplin.

It has been noted that in the bonus episode of Twilight Wings, Applin candy apples can be seen, which look very similar to its recently revealed evolution Dipplin which will debut in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC! Thanks to @CraftyPoke for the observation!🍎 pic.twitter.com/5xIAzQP2jm — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) August 26, 2023

This new monster looks just like a caramel-coated apple, so you can see why the evolution is called Dipplin. We know little about the monster at this point, but fans of Pokemon were quick to point out we've seen something similar to the creature before. After all, Pokemon Gen 8 has its own anime miniseries, and Pokemon: Twilight Wings features a festival shot where treats resembling Dipplin are sold.

From its sweet glaze to its leaf pattern, the Pokemon anime seems to feature an Applin-based candy that looks identical to Dipplin. Now, fans are questioning the order of this miniseries nod. Did the anime predict Dipplin's debut? Or is it possible this treat's inclusion was a nod at Pokemon Gen 9? The question may never be answered, but thanks to these little details, Pokemon fans are going back to the Gen 8 anime. There is no telling what other secrets could be hidden in the anime, so we wish all you TV sleuths luck!

