Rare Yu-Gi-Oh Auction Under Scrutiny After $14+ Million Bid

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades, and in its time, the anime has become a major player in the TCG world. There is no denying the popularity of the Yu-Gi-Oh card game especially in light of releases like Duel Masters. You can see why collectors will invest big time into their Yu-Gi-Oh passions, and not long ago, the world's rarest YGO card went up for auction. Now, the event is under scrutiny as the Yu-Gi-Oh auction saw bids rocket upwards of $14 million USD on eBay.

And yes, you did read that right. A bid was placed for over $14 million dollars. The bid has since been removed by eBay over security concerns, but the top-dollar bid was not the only one targeting this Yu-Gi-Oh auction.

According to eBay, two separate bids were removed from the auction of the card, Tyler the Great Warrior. It turns out one user submitted a staggering bid of $14.5 million USD on April 21st. The bid held for some time before eBay retracted the pitch on April 26th. As for the second bid removed, it belonged to a different user and was placed on April 26th for $1.4 million. Currently, these pricey bids have been removed, so the Yu-Gi-Oh card is currently for sale for $160,000+, and the auction ends in just over two days.

As you can imagine, the TCG space had to do double takes over these latest bids before they were canceled the other night. There is no denying these totals are pricey, but eBay has since removed them. Taking to social media, a user visited the Yu-Gi-Oh subreddit and alleged they were the person who submitted the $1.4 million bid. If the post is legit, the fan's bid was legitimate and they haven't had any success in reinstating their bid after speaking with eBay. But who knows? There could be others waiting to drive up the card's price once its auction nears its end.

For those unfamiliar with Tyler the Great Warrior or its rarity, you should know the Yu-Gi-Oh card is one of a kind. The card was made back in the '00s for a fan named Tyler Gressle who asked for their own Yu-Gi-Oh card from the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The organization worked with the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh to mock up designs for Tyler the Great Warrior before it was gifted. In the decades since its creation, Tyler the Great Warrior has often been named one of the rarest cards in all of TCG. When Gressle announced the card would be hitting auction, the community began buzzing, and it seems the Yu-Gi-Oh auction is heating up now that its end date is nearing.

