Saint Seiya's Original Anime Lands on Crunchyroll

The Knights of the Zodiac are set to come back in a big way later this month in Japan, as the live-action feature-length film will be hitting the big screen in the East on April 28th and in the West on May 12th. Pulling from years of material that first began in the pages of the manga by creator Masami Kurumada, the film has some serious star power for the world of Saint Seiya. Now, Crunchyroll has gotten its hands on the original anime adaptation, not only bringing the one-hundred and fourteen-episode anime to its streaming service but the re-mastered English Dub of Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac as well.

The last time that we saw Seiya and his armored brethren hit the small screen was thanks to Netflix's Knights of The Zodiac: Saint Seiya CG series, with the second season of this new take arriving on Crunchyroll. While a new Knights of the Zodiac anime hasn't been confirmed following this recent version, perhaps the Knights of the Zodiac movie will help in the development of new stories in the future. With series like Bleach and Trigun being granted new leases on life, perhaps Seiya and company will see a serious re-emergence outside of the live-action fare.

Knights of Crunchyroll

Toei Animation took to its Official Twitter Account to hype Saint Seiya's arrival on Crunchyroll. Running from 1986 to 1989, the initial anime adaptation did eventually find its way to the West thanks to Cartoon Network originally. Needless to say, Knights of the Zodiac has gained quite a following over the decades.

Awaken your Cosmo. All episodes of the original Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac series are now on @Crunchyroll in English dub!



The Saints have arrived. ✨#SaintSeiya #KnightoftheZodiac pic.twitter.com/tKObx0hUCH — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 21, 2023

If you want to learn more about the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Knights of the Zodiac, here's how Sony Pictures describes the feature-length film, "Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training, and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."