New Horimiya Anime Shares First Trailer

Horimiya Season 2 was highly requested by fans as soon as the Horimiya anime came to an end, and while it's not exactly a sequel, fans have gotten the first trailer showing off more of what we can expect to see from the new Horimiya anime, Horimiya -piece-! HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara's original Horimiya manga might have been adapted for the first season as the anime tackled some of the biggest moments, but fans noticed that there was quite a lot of material still left from the manga that never made it to screen. But that's going to change very soon.

The Horimiya anime will be returning this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, but it will be taking a different form than from just a standard "Horimiya Season 2." Titled Horimiya -piece-, this new anime is touting that it will be adapting moments from the original Horimiya manga that never made it into the first season. Which means we'll likely get to see much more from the side characters and their extended plots that the first season couldn't take on. Check out the trailer for Horimiya -piece- below:

It's yet to be announced where fans will be able to watch Horimiya -piece- just yet, but it will be releasing some time this July as part of the new wave of anime that we'll get to see over the Summer months. The cast and staff from the CloverWorks produced first season will be returning for the new Horimiya anime as well, but it's yet to be revealed *exactly* what fans might see in the new episodes. If you wanted to check out the Horimiya anime now that this new series will be showing off more of the story this Summer, you can find Horimiya's 13 episode run now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the romantic comedy anime as such, "A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she's a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they've never shown. Could this blossom into something new?"

