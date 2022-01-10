Yu-Gi-Oh Just Kicked Off a Limited-Time Sale at Best Buy

The holidays have ended, and that means stores around the country are ready to cash in on consumers and their season’s gifts. For some fans, that means stocking up on video games or books while others dabble with clothes online. But if you happen to be on the hunt for Yu-Gi-Oh cards, there is a sale going on for you over at Best Buy that will be ending before long!

The limited-time deal is only going on for 13 more hours, so trading card collectors best listen up. You can check out Best Buy’s list of deals here, and if they are currently sold out, keep checking back. The site has added stock on occasion, and these booster packs are just waiting to be snatched up.

Currently, Best Buy has Yu-Gi-Oh‘s Maximum Gold: El Dorado box on sale. You can save $10 USD on the bundle if you buy during this sale, and it isn’t the only collection. The series’ Burst of Destiny booster box and Brothers of Legends 2021 booster box are also on sale. You can save nearly $40 on these sets if you can find them in a store near you for pick up.

And of course, Yu-Gi-Oh has some blister packs available for small-time collectors. The series’ Dawn of Majesty and Burst of Destiny packs are on sale, so you can save $1 at checkout. And who knows? They may have a killer card if you have the holiday cash to spend on them.

If you want to add these cards to your collection, you have until the end of today to nab the Yu-Gi-Oh bundles. And if other collections like Pokemon or Magic the Gathering are calling to you, Best Buy has sets as well… though most are far from discounted at the moment.

Will you be nabbing any of these sales while they're good? Or did you get enough Yu-Gi-Oh goodies over the holidays?