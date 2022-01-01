Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Honors Holiday Season With Fun Hand-Drawn Clip

Yu-Gi-Oh’s creator is honoring the holiday season with a fun animated clip drawn by the creator themselves! It’s been a long road for the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, and even further from where original series creator Kazuki Takahashi actually began the series’ run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine too. The anime is getting ready for the eighth different iteration of the series with a new set of heroes and villains, and each new release is further and further away from the darker origins that Takahashi initially had woven into the series’ core identity and themes.

Although Takahashi is pretty removed from the current iterations of the franchise nowadays (and that can be especially seen in how the character and monster designs have changed over the course of the last decade), the creator often shares his love for his creation in some surprising ways. Not only has the creator been seen adding additional help to one of the movie releases, but the creator illustrated a short animated clip with Yugi Mutou celebrating the end of the year holiday season. You can check out what the creator shared with fans on Instagram below:

https://twitter.com/YuGiOhNewsTCG/status/1474301878250975232?s=20

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is now entering its eighth iteration with a start to its next slate of episodes. This next series, Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush!!, is slated to premiere in Japan next April. The series has yet to set an international release just yet (and it might be a while considering fans are still holding out hopes for an English dub of the predecessor series, Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens), but will be shaking things up by featuring an alien as the main protagonist for the very first time in the franchise. As its title suggests, it will be focusing on the Rush Duel mechanic rather than the base game.

The series stars the likes of Arthur Lounsbery as Yudias Belgar, Toshiki Kumagai as Yuhi Odo, Koko Fukushima as Yuamu Odo, and Takuya Eguchi as Zwijo. Nobuhiro Kondo returns from Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens to direct the new series at studio Bridge, Toshimitsu Takeuchi returns to oversee the series scripts, and Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita also return from as character designers. What do you think?

What do you think of Kazuki Takahashi’s special Yu-Gi-Oh animation for the holidays? What are you hoping to see from the franchise next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!