New Technology Could Bring Yu-Gi-Oh’s Duel Monsters to Life

It is 2019, and the tech to bring Duel Monsters to life is not here just yet. Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh are dismayed by the lack of progress, but it seems engineers are getting closer by the day. After all, the advent of augmented reality hasn’t been fully explored, and fans think some new tech means good things for Yu-Gi-Oh.

Over on Twitter, an account posted a video from Physics and Astronomy Zone. It was there netizens saw how new AR tech is teaching people how chemistry works, but fans were quick to turn to a trading card game.

“You mean to tell me we have the technology to have duel monsters battles but mfs is out here wasting it on some damn chemistry,” user Osiris Prodigy called out on Twitter.

You mean to tell me we have the technology to have duel monsters battles but mfs is out here wasting it on some damn chemistry?? https://t.co/TH4vId5w4v — 𝙊𝙨𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙜𝙮 𓂀 (@OsirisTenkuryuu) August 9, 2019

The now-viral post has drawn the attention of thousands of Yu-Gi-Oh fans. As you can see in the video above, then you can see why fans have an issue. The chemistry tool shows a person holding two cards which act as AR platforms. Using some peripheral tech, users can put an element on the card from the periodic table, and it shows up in full 3D. When you combine the card with another elemental card, the images interact, and the cards even change text.

For fans of Duel Monster, this teaching tool could mean big things. If an AR program was able to bring dynamic Duel Monsters to life and have them interact, gamers from all over would be drawn in. The strategy of the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game would meet the visuals of video games, and netizens are sure the fandom would explode in growth after such a crossover.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.