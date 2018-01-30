‘Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie’ Is Heading Back To Theaters

Are you ready to duel with Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie? If so, you better keep tabs on Fathom Events’ calendars. After all, it looks like the company is about to bring the fan-favorite film back to U.S. theaters for a special run.

If you head to Fandango, you will see the site has a listing for the first Yu-Gi-Oh! film. It seems like Fathom Events and 4K Media will be releasing the movie in theaters for a limited run between March 11-12.

You can read up on the movie event’s description below:

“Fathom Events and 4K Media are excited to bring the 2004 anime hit, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, to cinemas nationwide for two days only on March 11 & 12!

Heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba in an adventure even more dangerous when the imaginary monsters in their playing cards become ferociously real… and when an old evil enters the fray. Who will win this ultimate smackdown? Whether you’re a novice Duelist or a professional, you’ll want to watch and find out! Recently digitally remastered, this special two-day event also features an exclusive first look of the sixth Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

Of course, die-hard fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! may already know about its new anime series. VRAINS debuted back in May 2017 after Arc-V ended and is still airing abroad. Crunchyroll has been simulcasting the VR-friendly series, but no word has been given about its awaited English dub, so this special film outing may give fans their first taste of it.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

