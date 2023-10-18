Yu-Gi-Oh Gets Festive With the World's Best Ugly Sweater

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yu-Gi-Oh is gearing up for the holidays with one of the greatest ugly sweaters ever.

Yu-Gi-Oh made its debut decades ago, and over the years, it has become a source of fond nostalgia. The franchise lives on today with its popular trading card game, but for many, Yu-Gi-Oh's charm lies in its anime. Now, the hit show is resurfacing in time for the holidays, and it is bringing a perfect ugly sweater with it.

The whole thing surfaced this month courtesy of Merchoid. The pop culture retailer revealed a slew of new ugly sweaters ahead of winter's arrival, and it was there fans were gifted with a new Yu-Gi-Oh sweater.

(Photo: Merchoid)

And yes, this jumper does feature a truly gifted pun. It's Time to Yule is the kind of top-tier pun Seto Kaiba deserves.

"Are you ready to spread festive cheer like a Duel Monsters champion? We proudly present the perfect addition to your holiday wardrobe-the Yu-Gi-Oh! Ugly Christmas Sweater! Inspired by the beloved anime series, our fully knitted Yu-Gi-Oh! Ugly Christmas Sweater combines comfort and whimsy to give you the ultimate Christmas attire. This isn't just any sweater; it's the King of all Christmas sweaters! Now you can truly say it's time to Yule," Merchoid's product description reads.

Available in sizes SM through XXXXL, this Merchoid sweater is officially licensed and will bring a certain holiday cheer to anyone who wears it. Right now, stock is low on the item, so you will want to nab it ASAP. The unisex sweater is available for $65 USD, and it will begin shipping out to fans in November. In the meantime, you can always brush up on Yu-Gi-Oh if you haven't checked in on the anime in ages. The hit anime has a number of its series streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

