Zack Snyder Open to Directing Dragon Ball Z or Anime Movie

Zack Snyder has revealed he's open to directing either a Dragon Ball Z movie or another based on a different anime! Snyder is no stranger to the world of adaptation as the prominent filmmaker has shared his take on different comic book properties in the past, and it seems like he wouldn't mind taking on a story from the world of anime. Snyder's recent Army of the Dead will start this trend as not only was it a brand new film for Netflix, but it will also be getting an anime series set before the events of the movie.

With that in mind, Snyder was asked about whether or not he would be open to directing an anime movie (specifically Dragon Ball Z) in an interview with Tyrone Magnus on YouTube, and Snyder revealed that he would "consider that" if the new project "came right." So it's not completely outside of the realm of possibility, as Snyder explained.

(Photo: Netflix / Shueisha)

"I would consider that. I mean, if it came right." Snyder began, "But definitely, I would do an anime remake or live-action. That would be fun because I love animation, and I watch a ton of anime with my kid who’s too young to watch it but we watch anyway (laughs)." By the sounds of his answer, he's not entirely against the idea of directing an anime film rather than make something purely live-action. Considering anime fans' reactions to live-action adaptations, this might be the best move.

Snyder will be influencing a new anime project shortly enough as Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is an official prequel series coming to Netflix in the near future. There has yet to be a release date set for the new original anime series, but the cast has been set with the likes of Joe Manganiello as Rose, Christian Slater as Torrance, Harry Lennix as Boorman, Ross Butler as Chen, Anya Chalotra as Lucilia, Vanessa Hudgens as Willow, Jena Malone as Zeta, Yetide Badaki as Queen Meeru, Christina Wren as Nicole, Monica Barbaro as Meagan, and Nolan North as Clemenson.

Netflix describes Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas as such, "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak." But what do you think? Could Zack Snyder be a good fit for a Dragon Ball Z movie?

What anime would make great use of his style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Tyrone Magnus