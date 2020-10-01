Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Anime Casts Joe Manganiello, Vanessa Hudgens, and More

✖

Zack Snyder has made the rounds a lot recently thanks in part to the bombshell announcement that he would finally be bringing his cut of Warner Brothers' Justice League to life via HBO Max, but that isn't the only project the prolific director currently has in the wood work as Netflix recently announced the cast for his animated series in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas! Accompanying his upcoming live action feature length film, the animated series will act as a prequel to zombie horror movie, exploring the world of this zombie apocalypse before the heist of the film is underway!

Snyder himself will direct two episodes of the animated series, with Jay Olvia show running the series, having previously worked on DC's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns animated film and the streaming service's upcoming anime series in Trese. The animation studio behind the series will be Meduzarts Animation Studio, who has worked mostly in the world of video games through entries such as Wolfenstein, Shadow of War, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, and Mortal Kombat X to name a few.

Netflix shared the casting announcements for the spooky anime project on their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know which stars will be lending their talents to make up the cast of this dark new tale from the director of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League:

we've got some new faces at the table for the upcoming anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and you might just recognize a few... — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 1, 2020

The official description for the project reads as such:

"Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak".

With cast members including Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butlet, Anya Chalotra, Vanessa Hudgens, Nolan North, Christina Wren, and Yetide Badaki to name a few, it's clear that Snyder is really bringing out the big guns to tell the tale of his zombie world and the deadly heist that is looking to take place within it. Snyder is no stranger to the world of zombies, with many touting his work on the Dawn of the Dead remake as some of his best work!

What do you think of this all star cast for the upcoming Zack Snyder anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of zombies!