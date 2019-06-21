Artist Imagines Breath of the Wild’s Zelda In Studio Ghibli Style

With the Legend of Zelda basking in the popularity afforded to it from E3’s recent news release that a sequel was coming for Breath of the Wild, and Studio Ghibli announcing their upcoming theme park, there’s no better time than now to introduce a combination of the two. One fan artist decided to bring the world of Link, Gannon, and Zelda to the universe that houses such classics as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo.

Twitter Artist LeafyAkiko brought Princess Zelda from her appearance in Breath of the Wild into a Studio Ghibli style that fans of both universes are sure to applaud:

Ok but WHAT IF Zelda’s hair did the Ghibli thing pic.twitter.com/DvB6bWvn8r — Autumɳ (@LeafyAkiko) June 12, 2019

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild followed Link as he awoke from a coma that kept him sleeping for a long, LONG time. Faced with the growing threat of an old villain in the form of “Calamity Gannon”, Link had to face this brand new world, attempt to find Princess Zelda, in an open world environment. Considered by many to be the best in the series, Breath of the Wild allowed fans to really play out Link’s current adventure in any way they deemed fit. Cooking, exploring, and battling were all at Nintendo players’ fingertips and the sequel will be sure to expand on this universe.

The series of Zelda is unique in that each installment usually focuses on the world of Hyrule, albeit in totally new ways and in new interpretations. While Link will normally look similar across the game series, the character himself will sometimes be an entirely new character exploring a new world. For example, while Breath of the Wild features a Link fighting a giant cloud, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask follows a Link who wears different masks in a time traveling adventure that sees a giant moon descending toward his world.

Studio Ghibli is one of the premiere animation houses that has given the world such animated classics as Princess Mononoke and My Neighbor Totoro. From the creative mind of Hayao Miyazaki, the studio was originally formed in 1985 and is currently working on bringing a new theme park to life that features its amazing works. Still residing in Tokyo, Japan, Ghibli is sure to continue bringing exceptionally detailed works of cinema to life with found Miyazaki even coming out of retirement to make new movies for the future.

Ironically enough, Studio Ghibli has also ventured into the world of video games with its successful game, Ni No Kuni.

