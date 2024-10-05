Dandadan Premiere Earns Stamp of Approval From Hideo Kojima

Dandadan has finally made its debut as the most anticipated new anime premiere of the year overall, and the first episode has earned some major praise from famed creator Hideo Kojima. Dandadan has been looked at as one of the biggest new anime releases of the year thus far as fans have been very curious to see how Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga would be coming to life on screen. Dandadan has thus been one of the more curious releases hitting as part of the blockbuster Fall 2024 anime schedule, and now fans have finally gotten their eyes on it after lots of waiting.

With this being so eagerly anticipated, Dandadan almost had an unfair amount of pressure of the series to succeed. The road to that success begins with a notable first impression, and it's been made clear to fans that the new anime has one of the best first impressions for the year so far. The rest of the Fall 2024 anime will need to somehow match its level of hype following its premiere, and it turns out that those who have watched and enjoyed that first episode also include creators such as the main creator behind the Death Stranding series, Hideo Kojima.

I got a bit tired of reading so browsed my subscription. Saw the anime “Dandadan” was up, so I decided to watch the first episode. I haven't read the original manga, but being from the generation that loves the occult and UFOs, it really hit home 🛸 I used to skim through “Mu”… pic.twitter.com/9eUGAybh1s — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 5, 2024

Hideo Kojima Praises Dandadan Premiere

Taking to social media to share his thoughts on Dandadan's premiere episode, Hideo Kojima began with, "I got a bit tired of reading so browsed my subscription. Saw the anime 'Dandadan' was up, so I decided to watch the first episode." Noting that while he hadn't read Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga, it's central concept of dealing with the unknown is what drew him to the idea. "I haven't read the original manga, but being from the generation that loves the occult and UFOs, it really hit home I used to skim through 'Mu' magazine too." Kojima then went on to praise its style, "I like Science SARU's unique use of lenses and their animation style. It's also reassuring to know that Naoyuki Onda, someone from my generation, is handling the character designs. Shion Wakayama is in it too. I'll keep watching this."

There is probably no new show this year that has been as hyped as Dandadan has been ahead of its debut. The new series even had a brief run in theaters earlier this Fall as some fans got to see the first three episodes early, and it was such a success on its own that it even extended for another week. But as the anime now starts its official run for the Fall, it's going to face a lot of tests in the weeks to come to see whether or not it can keep up all the fervor that has been around its premiere.

Where to Watch Dandadan Anime

If you wanted to see why Dandadan's new anime premiere has been a hit with folks like Hideo Kojima, then there are plenty of ways to check it out. Dandadan is currently scheduled to run for a single cour of 12 episodes this Fall, so it will be wrapping up its debut season later this year ahead of the start of the Winter 2025 schedule in January. If you wanted to catch the new episodes as they hit, Dandadan is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix with an English dub being available at the same time as the English subtitled release.

Focusing on two kids, one who believes in aliens and one who believes in ghosts, who suddenly figure out that both of their beliefs are real, Dandadan's premiere quickly thrusts you into its wacky world. As such a premiere would also imply, this is really only scratching the surface of the kinds of wild stories that Ken and Momo will be finding themselves in as their new occult adventures continue in future episodes.