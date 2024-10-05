My Hero Academia Season 7 Unleashes Ochaco's Quirk Evolution in Heartbreaking Scene

My Hero Academia is now one step closer to bringing Season 7 of the anime to an end, and the penultimate episode of the season brought Ochaco Uraraka to the next level with a full quirk evolution. My Hero Academia Season 7 is nearing the final episode of its run for the extended Summer, and with it fans have gotten to see some of the final fights between the heroes and villains coming to their respective ends. Following the Todoroki Famiy's successful defeat of Dabi before things got even worse, Himiko Toga felt more of it all on top of her shoulders.

Toga has been in an interesting position as while she desires to carry on Twice's spirit in a bid of revenge, she's also discovered that she can't quite use his power as fully as she thinks she could. Finding out that she doesn't care for the League of Villains members as much as she thought she did before, Toga's been dealing with a twisted emotional state as Ochaco is trying her best to reach out to the villain and find a common ground. Through their fight, Ochaco has both a physical and emotional breakthrough that ultimately brings her quirk to a new level of power.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 continues Ochaco's fight against Toga and the army of Twice doubles she's been filling the area with. The heroes are struggling against how to deal with the growing mass of foes, but Ochaco herself has not taken her eyes off of the real Toga. After seeing her use this power and it resulting in tears, Ochaco was sure she finally understood Toga. Although it had taken some time to understand where the villain was coming from, Ochaco understood that Toga's just a hurt girl trying to do her best for those she loves.

These final confrontations with Toga have shown Ochaco that the villain is really just a girl like her. Her love was misunderstood, and it's turned her into the villain she is today. Toga just wants to love and be loved in return, and Ochaco reaches out through this fight to be the one who can do so. She knows she's right there on the brink of it all as Toga has loved Ochaco too, and the hero refuses to relent as she pushes her quirk more and more against all of the Twice doubles that Toga throws her way.

What Happens to Ochaco?

As Ochaco pushes her way through the Twice doubles, Toga stabs her right in the chest. Despite the wounds, and despite Toga actively trying to kill her, Ochaco is only responding with love and support. She's actively reaching out for Toga through all of this, and soon enough she pushes her body to brink. In doing so, Ochaco's quirk evolves to the point where not only those she has directly touched are sent into the sky but all those that are connected to them as well. As long as they're touching, they're floating.

Ochaco uses her new quirk power, and it's another way that she and Toga connect. Toga realizes that she was able to evolve her own quirk when she was on the brink of death, and it helped her to also see that Ochaco is like her as well. She just wanted to connect, and Toga finally sees Ochaco as she is. They're two girls caught in the middle of all of this, and they both just want love rather than all of this pain. Even Ochaco's evolved quirk doesn't result in pain, and this seemed to finally break through Toga's hardened shell.