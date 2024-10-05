Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Return Raises Questions With Uryu's Mysterious New Power

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially returned for new episodes as part of the Fall 2024 schedule, and its premiere episode is already stacking up the mysteries with Uryu Ishida's new power. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is likely one of the biggest returns that we're going to see this October, and it's been one of the most anticipated comebacks of the year overall. It's not hard to see why either as while Bleach is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its TV anime, it's also stepping one major step closer to its grand finale.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has officially made its comeback as part of the highly anticipated new slate of anime hitting for the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and the series has picked up right from where everything ended last Summer. As Yhwach and the Sternritter were in the middle of big fights against the members of Squad Zero, it seemed to end badly for them as the Soul Reapers had the upper hand. But it was soon quickly revealed to not be the case, and Uryu was able to bring out a whole new power to completely turn the tables.

Uryu Ishida just beat a Full Powered Bankai Squad Zero Member 1 v 1. #BLEACH感想 pic.twitter.com/0BCR5XBhra — Dani | Bleach 🩸 (@ichigod22) October 5, 2024

What Happens in Bleach: TYBW Part 3 Premiere?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict Episode 1 picks up immediately after that Part 2 finale. Revisiting how Senjumaru was able to trap the Sternritter within her massively powerful Bankai (which had to sacrifice the rest of Squad Zero's members in order to use), it was soon revealed that Senjumaru was nowhere near as successful as it had looked in Part 2's ending. While the Sternritter and Yhwach seemed like they were soundly defeated, it was soon revealed in the Part 3 premiere that Yhwach was simply waiting for his full power to activate. A power that also boosted the rest of the Sternritter members.

Yhwach's new power saved him from harm, and that saved the other Sternritter fighting on his side as well. Uryu's case was even more interesting as he was able to completely break free from Senjumaru's trap, and even seemed to reflect her Bankai at her. Trapping her within it without the Squad Zero member even realizing it, Uryu unlocked a whole new kind of power that came with a full set of Reishi wings that helped him defeat her soundly. But there's something strange about this new level of power that Uryu is now tapping into.

What Is Uryu's New Power?

Uryu's new power started tor resonate within Senjumaru's Bankai, and she had explained that Uryu must be feeling the activate blood of Yhwach within him. It makes a lot of sense given that it's how he was able to reach this new level of power in the first place, and will be returned to Yhwach if he ever dies. But it's clear that Uryu isn't exactly completely gelling with this new power either. He seems to be struggling to fully activate it, and it's turning his eyes red in the process.

It almost looks painful for him to use this new power granted by Yhwach, and it's got some ability unseen like we've seen from the rest of the Sternritter members. This power might be why Uryu had decided to turn on the Ichigo Kurosaki and the others anyway, and it's something fans will definitely need to keep an eye out for as things all continue in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3's new episodes air through the rest of the year.