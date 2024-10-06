My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Finale

My Hero Academia Season 7 is quickly approaching its end, and the anime has shared the first look at what's going down in the final episode. My Hero Academia Season 7 got a late start this Summer as after a few special episodes recapping important events from the anime's past, the season kicked off the final war between the heroes and villains. With Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga coming to an end earlier this Summer, it's left the anime with a clear path to the end as fans anticipate how each of these final fights will reach their respective conclusions.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been one intense fight after another as fans have seen each of the final League of Villains members reach their respective ends against the heroes. With Spinner, Dabi, and now Himiko Toga seemingly defeated by the heroes as the anime reaches its final episode of the season, My Hero Academia only has a few more key villains to deal with before it's all over. That includes the seemingly invincible All For One, and he's heading straight for a major fight with the preview for My Hero Academia's Season 7 finale.

How Will My Hero Academia Season 7 End?

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been spending the last few episodes of its run exploring the final fights between the heroes and villains, and thus has resulted in some key victories for the heroes. Shoto Todoroki and the rest of his family were able to snuff out Dabi's final flames before he took out the whole area in an explosion, Spinner was successful stopped by Mezo Shoji as the meta-humans realized they were misdirecting their anger for the wrong cause, and Ochaco Uraraka was able to directly connect with Himiko Toga's emotions.

But as seen in the episodes prior, All For One was seemingly only getting strong. As his take on the Rewind quirk keeps rewinding his body to his physical peak the more he takes damage, he's also getting far more aggressive than he usually would. It also means he's starting to lose patience and thus is now heading straight for Shigaraki in order to take over his body completely. But there's one hero who's still able to stand in the way before it gets to be too late, All Might, in a whole new kind of fight for the hero and adversary.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21

This will all come to pass in the final episode of the season. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21 is titled "Battle Without a Quirk," and as the title suggests, it's going to feature All Might's first fight since losing One For All way back in Season 3. With All For One being as strong as he is right now, it's going to be a tough fight for All Might but it's clear that the former number one hero has something big in mind to even the odds for as long as he can in order to keep the villain away from Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21 will be premiering on Saturday, October 12th in Japan, and it will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu when it finally hits. This will serve as the final episode of the season, and will help to set the stage for what's to come in the eighth and potential final season of the series. There's no much left to adapt, but also quite a bit that could come our way. But this is the first step towards that grand finale.