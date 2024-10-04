Netflix Nabs 2024's Most Anticipated Anime

It's no secret that streaming services are attempting to win the anime streaming wars. With platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, MAX, and more nabbing major series and creating anime originals of their own, it seems that one of the streamers has acquired the most highly anticipated anime of the fall season, and perhaps of 2024 as a whole. Netflix has made its fair share of original anime series, including Castlevania, Baki Hanma, Beastars, Arcane, and more, but their latest reveal is one for the record books. Get ready to rock the dragon this month as Netflix is bringing Dragon Ball Daima to its platform.

For those who need to be brought up to speed on Dragon Ball Daima's story, or want a quick refresher, the upcoming anime adaptation was made by Toei Animation with input from series creator Akira Toriyama. Tragically, Toriyama passed away, meaning that Daima is set to be one of the last works from the legendary manga artist. In the upcoming anime set to release on October 11th, Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters have been transformed into "mini" versions of themselves. Looking to bring everyone back to normal, Son explores the galaxy with the Supreme Kai as a nefarious conspiracy begins to unravel before them.

Dragon Ball Daima's Netflix Debut

Netflix made the major announcement that it would be airing Dragon Ball Daima's episodes, though the streaming service's release date was a tad later than Crunchyroll's. Goku and his friends' next adventure will hit Netflix on October 18th globally, with it arriving a little bit earlier on the streaming service in Asia on October 14th. Since Netflix recently aired Dandadan alongside Crunchyroll and Hulu, the platform is clearly moving further into the anime game with each passing year.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is coming to Netflix! Prepare for a new Dragon Ball adventure as Goku, Supreme Kai, Glorio, and Panzy journey into a mysterious world!



With original work, story, and character design by Akira Toriyama. Starting October 14 in Asia, and globally on October 18… pic.twitter.com/CmmSd2jydG — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima Details

At present, Dragon Ball Daima reportedly will have around twenty episodes to its name as this new chapter of the Z-Fighters unfurls. While this is the latest entry in the shonen franchise, anime fans shouldn't expect elements from Dragon Ball Super to make an appearance here. Daima's story takes place following the death of Kid Buu in Dragon Ball Z but before Whis and Beerus make landfall in Dragon Ball Super. This means that transformations like Ultra Instinct, Super Saiyan Blue, and more most likely won't be featured as the mini-Goku bounces around the universe.

While Super Dragon Ball Heroes did give fans some Z-Fighter action, Dragon Ball Super's anime ended in 2018 with the finale of the Tournament of Power. Goku and company would return thanks to silver screen outings including Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero but fans have been waiting for the shonen series to return to television proper.

Super's Future

While the anime community's anticipation is high for Dragon Ball Daima, many fans are left wondering if Dragon Ball Super's television series will make a comeback. Unfortunately, Toei Animation has been tight-lipped regarding an anime adaptation of both the Moro and Granolah Arcs. Perhaps, once Daima ends, Toei will reveal that Dragon Ball Super will be making a comeback.

Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, Super's manga artist, Toyotaro, confirmed that the series would return in the future. While many plotlines were resolved, one major thread remains as Frieza's new transformation, Black Frieza, has made the villain the strongest being in the universe. One-shotting Goku and Vegeta in his previous appearance, the Z-Fighters have a major challenge in the future if they are looking to defeat the classic foe.

Want to stay updated on all things Daima? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the shonen series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.