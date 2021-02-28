Zombie Land Saga Confirms Season 2 Release Date

✖

Zombie Land Saga has confirmed its release date for Season 2! Zombie Land Saga was one of the more surprising releases back in 2018, and ended up becoming hugely popular with its fans as it blended a traditional idol anime with horror elements to create a brand new feeling kind of story. That first season was so successful, in fact, that the series announced a second season was in the works back in 2019 but held back on showing any kind of footage or material until the start of this year.

With such a long wait from its initial announcement to revealed footage, you would think that the new season would be far off. But after confirming that it would be aiming for a Spring 2021 release, Zombie Land Saga Season 2 has now confirmed that it will be returning for its brand new episodes on April 8th in Japan.

Zombie Land Saga's second season (officially dubbed as Zombie Land Saga Revenge) will be featuring a returning cast and staff for the new season. The idols of Franchouchou will also be providing the new opening and ending themes for the second season as well. Announced during a special live event for the anime, the new opening theme is titled "Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure" and the new ending theme song is titled "Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o."

Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming Zombie Land Saga's new season alongside its debut in Japan with English subtitles, and Funimation has announced they will be offering an English SimulDub shortly after its initial release as well.