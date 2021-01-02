Zombie Land Saga Season 2 Releases New Trailer and Poster

Zombie Land Saga has released a new poster and trailer for Season 2! The much anticipated follow up to one of the most successful releases of the Fall 2018 anime season, Zombie Land Saga's second season, which is officially dubbed as Zombie Land Saga Revenge, has celebrated New Year's Day 2021 with a huge update. While development of the second season has been relatively quiet since it was first announced to be in the works back in 2019, it has now been confirmed that the second season of the series will be making its debut this April.

Confirming that Zombie Land Saga Revenge will be making its debut some time in April as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, the series has revealed a mysterious trailer (that you can check out in the video above) that doesn't offer much new footage but is still full of intrigue for what can be coming next for Franchouchou. Not only that, but the official Twitter account for the franchise also dropped the first poster for the season! Check it out:

Not only was Zombie Land Saga Revenge confirmed for an April release, but it was also announced that the cast and staff will be returning for the new season as well. Munehisa Sakai will be returning to direct the new season for Studio MAPPA (which is quickly becoming one of the most notable studios of 2021 with projects like Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan's final season also in the works), and the main cast of Franchouchou have all been confirmed to return as well.

What do you think of this first look at Zombie Land Saga's second season? What did you think of the songs in the first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes this April? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!