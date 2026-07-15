A Graded Street Fighter Comic With An Iconic Signature Could Be A Fan’s Dream Collectible, But Is It Worth the Price?

The Street Fighter franchise has had an interesting legacy. It started out as a simple game in 1987, before 1991’s Street Fighter II broke the mold and established many fighting game tropes. Its main titles and spin-offs saw it becoming one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. Then, in 1994, a high-profile blockbuster movie was released.

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Just before that, Street Fighter debuted as a comic, but it was short-lived, thanks to Capcom’s disapproval. In subsequent years – and decades – more comic and manga series were developed by companies like IDW and DC. The memorably colorful cast of characters, including Blanka, Dhalsim, and Balrog, meant that the franchise transcended the basic fighting-only format. And any fans of the series, of the comics, and of the 1994 movie can set their sights on a new online listing that combines those interests perfectly.

What’s the Significance of a Signed Street Fighter Comic?

Now available via eBay is a graded variant copy of Street Fighter Unlimited #1, signed by Jean-Claude Van Damme. This is the blank sketch cover of the 2015 issue, the front being completely white apart from Van Damme’s distinctive autograph.

Jean-Claude Van Damme actually played the lead, Colonel William F. Guile, in the 1994 Street Fighter movie. In fact, the whole film was defined by Van Damme’s casting. His fee alone was almost $8 million, and the movie’s budget was only $35 million – meaning much of the rest of the cast had to consist of smaller-named actors. Nonetheless, most fans and casual viewers are likely to primarily remember pop star and former Neighbours actress Kylie Minogue as Cammy and Ming-Na Wen (Mulan; Agents of SHIELD) as Chun-Li Zang. Still, Van Damme took centre stage in promotional posters, his name headlining alongside Raul Julia’s (as M. Bison).

So to have Jean-Claude’s signature on the cover of a Street Fighter comic is a big deal. But its $1,325.00 asking price will certainly put many off clicking that “Buy It Now” button.

But Is This Street Fighter Comic Worth It?

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This is a very unusual item, so well done to the enterprising individual who thought to ask Van Damme to sign a Street Fighter comic. All the elements that make a collectible so special are here: a blank cover variant, typically used for artists to sketch on, which by themselves go for a decent amount of money; the autograph of a household Hollywood name; and that fact that this is slabbed and graded as 9.8 – which is about as perfect as you’re ever going to get.

But combined, do they warrant a price tag of over $1,000? The blank cover is currently worth anywhere between $10 and $25 (the foil logo variant would’ve added another $10 to $20), so that makes it rare but not remarkable. It’s the two other elements to this comic that makes it more deserving of a high asking price.

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s autograph alone can go for anything from around $200 to $700, while an issue of Street Fighter, CGC graded as almost perfect, i.e. 9.8, can go for between $200 and $800. That’s such a wide range as many factors alter the price, including whether it includes a remarque, which print run it’s from, which characters are on the front, and more. That’s to say that this particular item is especially hard to value because it’s such a rarity. And that makes it very collectible. Plus, of course, there’s a new Street Fighter film on the horizon, with Ant Man‘s David Dastmalchian in a major role, so that will only increase brand exposure.

Ultimately, it’s down to buyers to decide. Still, while many of us might cringe at paying more than $1,000 for a modern comic, it’s actually a fair enough asking price considering the many factors at play here.

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