Fans Can Get A Rare X-Men vs. Street Fighter Game Signed By An Iconic Wolverine Actor (But There’s a Catch)

For many generations, Hugh Jackman has been the definitive on-screen Wolverine. But for anyone growing up in the 1990s, the growling tones of Cal Dodd echo in our ears whenever we read an X-Men comic. And even more fans are familiar with Dodd, thanks to the X-Men ’97 animation, the second season of which is hitting Disney+ throughout July and August 2026.

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Now, fans can get their hands on a copy of an iconic Sega game, signed by two incredible voice actors from the show: Cal Dodd, and the “old” voice of Gambit, Chris Potter. It’s an item most X-readers would adore, but there’s a small caveat for anyone interested in buying.

What’s So Cool About This X-Men vs. Street Fighter Game?

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X-Men vs. Street Fighter is a Capcom title, originally developed for arcades in 1996, but ported to the Sega Saturn and PS1 in subsequent years. The copy currently listed on eBay was released in 1997 as a collector-grade Japanese edition, which comes with the original jewel case, working game disc, and 4MB RAM Cartridge. Unusually, it also includes the original manual and outer card box – both of which make this even more of a rarity.

And it’s the outer box that’s signed by Dodd and Potter.

Dodd actually voices Wolverine in the game, joined by some of your favorites from X-Men: The Animated Series like Norm Spencer as Cyclops, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and Don Francks as Sabretooth. Remy LeBeau, aka the card-wielding Gambit, is voiced by Tony Daniels.

This specific copy is signed by Cal Dodd and Chris Potter, the latter of whom played Gambit in the 1990s animation and now voices Cable in X-Men ’97.

The box is understandably a little tatty, but it does take away from the fact that this is a very cool collectible.

Okay, So What’s The Issue With This Signed X-Men vs. Street Fighter?

There’s one main issue, and that’s authenticity. The seller’s description reads, “Both signatures were obtained **in person by me at Comic Con**, ensuring their authenticity”, and we have every reason to believe that’s the truth. Sadly, it doesn’t quite cut the mustard.

Yes, this was likely obtained in person, and these autographs are 100% genuine. They certainly look it. Nonetheless, for hardcore collectors, authenticity is more difficult to prove than that. That’s why so many sealed and signed collectibles come with certification.

So what can be done? You could message the seller and ask if there are any photos available to show the item being signed. It wouldn’t be an official certificate but would go a considerable way in proving that these are the real deal. Similarly, asking the buyer questions about the item’s circumstances is a good starting point.

You could also use a reputable third-party authentication service to verify that autographs are genuine. That would cost extra, of course, but may be worth it. There are even autograph-collecting groups on social media that can help out with this sort of thing.

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Ultimately, it comes down to whether a prospective buyer wants to sell the item again at some point. Proof of authenticity is important in such matters. It’s not always a dealbreaker – which we hope is the case here. Because this really is a beautiful item. Ideally, this should be added to a collection and take pride of place; perhaps it could even be displayed. A lot can be said for being satisfied yourself that something is genuine, without the need for certification.

It’s all down to what the buyer genuinely feels. A rare edition of X-Men vs. Street Fighter is a fantastic item to own either way, and those signatures adorning the outer case make it even cooler.

If you have some warm memories of playing X-Men vs. Street Fighter, why not share them in the comment section below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!