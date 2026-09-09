A Star Wars Fan Shows Off His Autographed Kenner Figure Collection, And Some Of Them Are Absolute Gems

The rarity and quality of a vintage action figure are the biggest contributing factors to its value. Figures which are extremely hard to find tend to go for thousands of dollars, with their value only appreciating in time. However, all that changes when you’re collecting for display purposes, rather than treating them like investments. A figure could be worth more to you for several reasons: perhaps the character is your favorite, or they were in a scene you particularly liked. Of course, when it comes to Kenner Star Wars figures, almost every one of them is worth collecting, but one fan has upped their collection by getting the figures signed by their respective actors.

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Getting your action figures signed by actors is neat, but that doesn’t always make them Grail level collectibles. For instance a Kenner Luke Skywalker figure with with Mark Hammill’s recently went for a significantly lesser amount than a higher quality one. However, what makes this fan’s collection special is not only the fact that it includes 19 autographed figure, but many of them are from lesser known actors. It includes popular ones like Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, and C-3PO, signed by Billy Dee Williams, Peter Mayhew, and Anthony Daniels respectively, but it also figures like Admiral Ackbar, the AT-ST Driver, Bossk, and the Jawas, whose actors many fans wouldn’t even know the names of. This is pretty impressive, as getting 19 autographs is already hard, but getting the chance to meet some of these actors is pretty rare.

Star Wars Fan’s Autographed Figure Collection Includes Some Obscure Autographs

For instance, as amazing as it would be to meet Mark Hammill or Harrison Ford, you’d probably know where to find them if you look hard enough: a fan convention, or a movie screening, or even outside a film premier, where you could possibly get their figure autographed. However, this collector managed to meet not only Greedo’s main actor Paul Blake, but also the Maria De Aragon, who played the character for additional shots and close-ups. It probably took a lot of determination to track down these actors at various cons and travel to them to get their autograph. Not to mention the time and patience they would need to wait for one of these actors to feature at a convention or meet them in some other way. The fact that they managed to get autographs of both Greedo actors is a testament to their dedication.

Among the other figures they got autographed are Admiral Motti, the AT-AT Driver, Mon Mothma, Bib Fortuna, the Ughnauts, and even the Jawas. If, by chance, the Jawa figures are the ones with the vinyl cape, they might even be holding a very valuable figure in their collection. Most collectors are willing to pay a lot of money for rare and pristine figures, only to hide them away safely in a box somewhere. Of course, this is so that they remain in their original condition as much as possible and grow in value. But this collector has not only ’embellished’ the packaging with the autographs, they have also proudly displayed them. It’s true that collectors often decide the value of a figure on their own, but no market parameters can dictate what this collection means to the owner.