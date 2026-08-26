Mark Hamill’s Signature Isn’t the Most Important Thing About This Vintage Luke Skywalker Figure

There are a few things to consider when it comes to deciding how valuable a vintage action figure is. First, and most obvious, is the rarity of the item. An action figure is considered to be way more valuable if it was part of a limited edition, or there just aren’t many more of it around anymore. Then comes its condition, highly graded ones are understandably more valuable than those that have deteriorated over time. After that, it’s more of a case-by-case basis. For instance, the vintage Kenner Star Wars action figures of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi with the legendary double-telescoping lightsaber are more valuable than the single-piece ones. Even things like promotional stickers on the packaging add to the rarity and value of the item. But, as we know, the collector’s market is a fickle creature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take, for instance, this 1978 Kenner Star Wars Luke Skywalker figure, autographed by Mark Hamill. The figure itself is pretty valuable, and you’d think Hamill’s autograph would see its value reach the stars. However, it’s currently sitting at only $2,200 on Goldin, while another Luke Skywalker figure without the autograph, released in the same year, and with a similar rating has managed to rack up a whopping $6,000. You must be wondering what in the galaxy is going on here. The action figure signed by Luke Skywalker himself should be worth way more than the other one, right? No, Hamill’s autograph hasn’t decreased the value of the figure. In fact, it’s probably what helped its valuation reach $2,200 in the first place. It’s all to do with his pants.

This Signed Kenner Luke Skywalker Action Figure Isn’t As Valuable As You Think It Should Be

If you look closely at the images of the two figures side by side, you’ll notice that the one with the autograph is wearing slightly darker pants with a glossy finish. While everything else is identical, this tiny, negligible feature is actually the difference when it comes to the valuation of either figure. The ‘glossy pants’ version, as collectors have come to call it, was manufactured in Taiwan, as opposed to Hong Kong, where the original wave of figures were made. This is the main reason why it’s almost 1/3rd the value of the original one, despite having Mark Hamill’s autograph on it. Goldin hasn’t mentioned whether it features the iconic double telescoping lightsaber, but from what I can see in the images, it does.

Even if you look at the starting bids for both the figures, the ‘glossy pants’ one started at $1,000, while the original one’s was more than double, at $2,500. With 13 bids placed on each of them, the value of the original one has almost tripled to $6,000, while the other has only doubled to a relatively humble $2,200. Its not that Hamill’s autograph doesn’t hold any weight, it has more to do with what collectors think is more valuable. Apparently, the fact that the figure was made in Taiwan and features glossy pants automatically dropped its value as compared to the original. To a regular fan, it might seem silly that this small differentiator trumps Hamill’s autograph, but that doesn’t mean that it’s worthless. If celebrity autographs are your thing, you can snap up this action figure at a great price.