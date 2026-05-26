4 Years After it Disappointed Star Wars Fans, Boba Fett’s Spinoff is Getting Another Release

As characters go in the Star Wars universe, there are few that are as popular and as interesting to fans as Boba Fett. The Mandalorian armor-wearing bounty hunter made quite an impression when he first appeared in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special and then in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi especially after he seemingly met a grim end falling into a sarlacc. The character would appear again decades later in spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, but while that Disney+ series left fans wanting, it turns out you can’t keep a bounty hunter down; you can just change how the story is told.

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On Tuesday, Marvel announced Boba Fett’s return once again, this time in an all-new comic series, Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett. The series, from Rodney Barnes and Will Sliney, is a seven-part comic adaptation of the Disney+ series of the same name. The series is set to launch this September and will see Boba Fett in a position of power, though he’ll face some real challenges when it comes to Tatooine. According to Marvel, “after escaping from the Sarlaac Pit, Boba Fett has taken over Jabba the Hutt’s syndicate—but does he have what it takes to keep Tatooine in order?”

Disney+’s Book of Boba Fett Was Highly Divisive; Will the Comic Fix Things?

While it isn’t unusual for Star Wars stories to hop from screen to page, The Book of Boba Fett is an interesting case. The series, which debuted in 2021 and ran for just one season of seven episodes, was eagerly anticipated by fans in the lead up to its release. After all, Boba Fett’s fate in Return of the Jedi was a significant moment for the franchise. it helped that The Mandalorian was also in full swing and the Book for Boba Fett series was arriving a year after he second season finale of that popular Disney+ series. But once the series actually arrived, it was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. In particular, many found the series’ focus on Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin particularly odd, though some felt like the episodes centered around that character rather than Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett were among the best of the series with the storytelling choices for the rest of the series leaving a lot to be desired.

However, interest in Boba Fett never really wanes and given that the upcoming comic series has seven issues—an echo of the seven episodes of the Disney+ series—it is possible that the story can achieve on paper what it couldn’t quite do on screen. Even if the comic closely follows the television series, just the change in format allows for an opportunity to explore the bounty hunter’s story with a different depth than we saw on screen. More than that, there’s been a good bit of time between the television series and the arrival of the comic, which means that Barnes and Sliney have arguably had ample opportunity to develop Boba Fett’s story. And, of course, there’s the fact that The Mandalorian and Grogu is now in theaters, and while there are a few months between the latest Star Wars film and the comic’s release, it certainly does prime things for fans to dive back into that particular chapter of the story.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett #1 goes on sale September 9th from Marvel Comics.

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