Do-It-Yourself Sticker Sheet Makes This Classic Kenner Star Wars Vehicle Much Rarer Than the Standard Release

When The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters in 1980, it presented Kenner with an interesting problem. Their incredibly popular Star Wars line had been on store shelves for three years, giving kids ample time to collect all of the then-eighteen figures Kenner had produced. It even gave them three years worth of birthdays and Christmases to ask for bigger-ticket items the Millennium Falcon, the TIE Fighter, and Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing. This gave Kenner the challenge of how to sell kids characters and vehicles they already had.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was an easy answer when it came to the film’s heroes: new planets meant costume changes for Han, Luke, and Leia; while key sequences inspired new R2-D2 and C-3PO figures. The vehicles proved trickier until Kenner hit on a cost-effective, innovative idea: “Battle Damage.” By just providing some stickers, Kenner could sell the X-Wing and TIE Fighter all over again. However, the standard X-Wing and TIE Fighter remained in production at the same time, making the “Battle Damaged” versions an elusive variant – especially mint in box. That’s why this Battle Damaged X-Wing from Heritage could sell for more than the iconic standard Kenner X-Wing, despite sporting some “battle damage” of its own on the packaging.

Why the “Battle-Damaged” Vehicles Are One of Kenner’s Best Ideas

The Battle Damaged X-Wing’s box features a tableau of Luke Skywalker on Dagobah with Yoda and Ben Kenobi (just the standard figure, as Kenner never felt compelled to make a “Force Ghost” variant of Ben). It’s of note that the toy did not hit shelves until 1981, the year after The Empire Strikes Back’s release, alongside Yoda and the Dagobah playset. Prior to Empire’s May 1980 release, Yoda’s appearance was a closely-guarded secret, kept out of all advance trailers, marketing, and merchandise. Releasing the Battle-Damaged X-Wing alongside the other Dagobah items is a prime example of the canny product synergy that made this line such a hit.

Advertised right on the box is the most ingenious aspect of the toy: it “Includes labels to create a battle-damaged look.” Kenner’s only added cost compared to the regular X-Wing is the inclusion of the sticker sheet itself, a negligible line item during manufacturing much like their cardboard “Special Offer” inserts. They kept the assembly cost exactly the same as the regular X-Wing by leaving the purchaser to “battle damage” the toy themselves.

The Battle-Damaged X-Wing is, outside of the sticker sheet, almost identical to the standard version once removed from packaging. The vehicle was factory-assembled with the standard decals applied, with the intention being for the toy’s owner to apply the battle damage over these stickers. If the toy’s owner elected not to use the stickers, they would have a regular Kenner X-Wing, with differences noticeable only to the most ardent of collectors. The canopy of the Battle-Damaged X-Wing is a slightly different color of plastic, grey as opposed to the white the standard version was cast in. As with almost all plastic color variations in Kenner products, this likely stems from two different production runs at two different factories.

How Battle-Damage Makes This Vehicle a Collector’s Item in Any Condition

Image via Lucasfilm

Loose Battle-Damaged X-Wings and TIE Fighters are usually found in one of two ways, with their stickers missing or peeling. This is endemic to Kenner’s Star Wars line – after all, the adhesive used was never designed to hold up for almost fifty years – but most common on items like the Battle-Damaged vehicles where stickers were applied after manufacturing.

The condition of the sample up for auction with Heritage is illustrative of the adhesive problem. Their listing explains that while “The livery decal sheet is present, but the adhesive has failed, causing decals to fall off the sheet. Decals C, D, and F are missing as a result.” Despite this, bidding has already reached a price of $159 with buyer’s premium, and looks like it will finish within range of the four-hundred dollar value of a mint-condition standard Empire Strikes Back X-Wing.

With the Battle-Damaged X-Wing, collectors not only get a classic item from one of the most beloved toylines ever produced, but an enduring piece of toy history. The “battle damage” gimmick survives to this day, serving as a clever way to keep main characters and major vehicles on shelves. New collectors have an entry point for the line, long-time collectors are tempted to make a repeat purchase. It’s just another way that Kenner’s Star Wars line changed the industry and the hobby.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!