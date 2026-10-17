An Iconic Prop from One of the Most Influential Sci-Fi Movies of All-Time Is Heading to Auction (And It Will Make $1 Million)

There are several movies that are considered to be among the most influential of all time, not only in their own genre but in the grander scale of moviemaking. Thanks to a new auction at Bonhams in London, someone will be able to get their hands on an original prop from one the greatest sci-fi movies ever made – if you have at least $1 million to throw into the ring.

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When it comes to Holy Grails of movie collections around the world, original props from classic movies are among the most sought after items out there. While iconic Star Wars lightsaber hilts have sold for over $3 million, they are not the only big sci-fi themed items out there. At the upcoming Stanley Kubrick Collection auction at Bonhams, which is scheduled to take place in February 2027, there are several pieces going under the hammer from the legendary director’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Having been referenced in everything from The Simpsons to 2023’s Barbie movie, the film has become ingrained in pop culture throughout the years and that is reason enough for collectors to want their own piece of it.

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One item with an expected high-end of around $1 million is the original, screen-used Star Baby prop that is seen floating through space at the end of the movie. This prop, like any surviving item from a movie made over five decades ago, has made it through all this time after being carefully stored away for years. However, pieces of 2001: A Space Odyssey‘s production are rarer than most thanks to Kubrick famously wanting all the sets and props from the movie’s production to be disposed of once the film was finished. The reason for this was two-fold, with Kubrick refusing to pay the costs to have everything put in storage and also wanting to ensure that the custom-made items he had built for the movie would never be reused or recycled by studios into props for some other low-budget sci-fi movies. That means, almost everything used to make 2001: A Space Odyssey was destroyed.

2001: A Space Odyssey Props Are Some of the Rarest in Cinema History

There are some things that have a way of avoiding their allotted fate in Hollywood. From movies that have had their original recordings wiped or damaged only to have someone produce a copy that no one was aware existed, to similar situations to Kubrick’s epic sci-fi classic where everything associated with it should have been sent to the scrap heap, the world has a way of preserving certain items. In the case of 2001: A Space Odyssey, a combination of crew members hiding away some items before everything was destroyed and Kubrick keeping some of the props from his movies in his own personal collection has allowed auctions like this upcoming one to be filled with cinema history that in other circumstances would have been lost forever.

Kubrick was famously not always the easiest director to work for, as his meticulous and precise desires for how his movies would look at the end of it led to reports of confrontational productions and long shoots as he repeated the same scenes over and over to get his perfect final shot. It is impossible to deny that Kubrick’s body of work, which includes other masterpieces such as The Shining, A Clockwork Orange, and Full Metal Jacket, is one of the most impressive and far-reaching of all time. The “Kubrick Stare” a way of looking down the camera to project menace, has become a staple of horror and thriller movies, while many of Kubrick’s other filming techniques have inspired many modern filmmakers. Owning any piece of that legacy is not going to be cheap, but early next year, a lot of the master director’s surviving props and memorabilia will find new homes whatever the cost.

What piece of a Stanley Kubrick movie would you love to own? Jack Torrance’s ax from The Shining? An army costume from Full Metal Jacket? Or some other more obscure piece? Let us know in the comments.