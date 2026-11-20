Friday the 13th fans finally received the news they have been waiting more than 15 years to hear with the announcement that Jason Voorhees will return to cinemas in a new movie in 2027. Following the success of Peacock prequel series Crystal Lake, which focuses on Jason Voorhees’ mother Pamela in the years before her killing spree that began the franchise, the Jason Universe venture (the rights issues with the franchise have created two separate entities with their finger in the Voorhees pie) is now pushing ahead with a movie from Friday the 13th veteran Steven Miner. While fans digest that information, a new auction from Heritage Auctions can help anyone with deep pockets to grab their own piece of Jason’s past with the sale of Kane Hodder’s screen-used mask from Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday.

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While the Friday the 13th movies have never really managed to get above ground-level as far as critics are concerned, Jason Goes to Hell is regarded as one of the worst films in the entire saga…with good reason. Although it seemed impossible to sink lower than Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan – which unlike its title suggests could have been called “Jason Spends a Lot of Time Killing People on a Cruise Ship Before Spending 15 minutes in Manhattan” – in 1993 that happened with the “final” outing for the ultimate mother’s boy. In Jason Goes to Hell, the movie opens with Jason being completely obliterated after being trapped by authorities – although there is no explanation how he is alive at all after his watery demise in the previous movie. From here, Jason hardly features in the film as his evil soul takes over the body of one officer and goes about bringing himself back to life in his own body. The movie’s meandering and disjointed plotting did it no favors, and it seemed like this was very much the end of the line for Jason.

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As the 9th movie in a franchise that never pleased anyone in terms of storytelling but managed to keep its head above water with creative kills and an iconic killer, Jason Goes to Hell appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for Friday the 13th. Yet, it’s cheeky tease of a crossover with A Nightmare on Elm Street eventually became a reality over a decade later, by which time Jason had already been revived and sent to space to become a killer cyborg. In 2009, Friday the 13th was given a bright and shiny new reboot with a remake, but then fell foul of multiple claims over who owned which parts of the franchise, and that was a tangled web that even Jason couldn’t machete his way out of easily. Now, with the rights split between two parties, Friday the 13th is rebooting itself again for more bloody mayhem.

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Regardless of what happens in the future of the franchise, the past is full of nostalgia and that is something that pulls fans towards props and other memorabilia when they appear at auction. That is why the mask worn by Kane Hodder in his final appearance as Jason, and his own copy of the film’s first script, are now set to sell for at least $40,000. Owning a piece that was worn by Hodder, who is regarded by many as the best Jason performer to have been behind the mask, is a chance that does not come up every day, so that price will probably push even higher by the end of the auction. Before a new mask is forged, why not treat yourself to something old while you wait.

Was Jason Goes to Hell the worst movie of the Friday the 13th franchise? Let us know in the comments.