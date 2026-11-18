In 1989, Tim Burton brought Batman to cinemas for the first time ever in a dark and gothic take of the Caped Crusader and now fans can get their hands on a piece of the movie’s production that created a moment that has become one of the film’s most iconic images. As part of Heritage Auctions’ Hollywood and Entertainment Signature Auction, among the many pieces of movie memorabilia on sale is a miniature Batwing that was used during the production of Batman in several moments in the final act, including the unforgettable image where Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight flies it in front of the moon, perfectly recreating the Bat Symbol in the sky. In a movie filled with scenes that have continued to be quoted and live on across the decades, this is right up there with the best of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

37 years since Batman swooped into cinemas, the miniature model that was used to make this scene and other Batwing moments when Keaton’s superhero faces Jack Nicholson’s Joker on the streets of Gotham City is now available to be purchased by anyone with pockets deep enough to afford it. Obviously, any prop from a movie as iconic as Batman does not come cheap and long before the hammer falls on this auction the price has already hit $35,000. What do you get for your money other than a piece of movie history? A 27-inch fiberglass, resin and acrylic model with working wing-tips, LED lights, a detailed internal flight panel, and a hand-painted figure of Keaton’s Batman in the cockpit. As a piece that was used during the filming of the movie, it does have the usual production-used signs of wear, but that is not something that will concern serious collectors in this case.

Tim Burton’s Batman Set a High Bar for Batman Movies

Before Batman opened in cinemas in 1989, the caped crusader had been confined to TV, most notably with the face of Adam West in the 1960s series and TV movie. The idea of superheroes being big business and in some cases being possible to do in a live-action feature was one that many balked at four decades ago. Movies relied on practical effects, meaning that comic book characters with big fantasy locations linked to them were almost impossible to make, and though Batman did not have this against him, superheros were not a priority for studios. Burton’s Batman was therefore one of the most impressive and groundbreaking movies of the 1980s, ushering in a new era of superhero movies that built on the previous success of Christopher Reeve’s early Superman movies and other low-level success stories like Swamp Thing. That meant future Batman movies had a lot to live up to.

Keaton’s second outing as the Dark Knight in Batman Returns proved to be a hint of just how quickly the tide can turn against a character, as many slammed the movie for being too dark and mature, even though it was never really made with children in mind. This saw the next Batman movies replace Burton’s gothic sensibilities with bright-colored villains and more humor, which killed off the franchise for several years until Christopher Nolan delivered what still stands as the best run of Batman movies ever. This grounded take starring Christian Bale brought comic books into an era where every superhero needed to be gritty and based more in reality. In recent years, this had changed again, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman going right back to the character’s detective roots and stripping away all fantasy elements entirely to great success. Wherever Batman goes next, there will always be those who want to return to the older iterations, right now, auctions like the Batwing sale is one of the best ways of keeping that old flame alive.

Which is your favorite iteration of Batman? Let us know in the comments.