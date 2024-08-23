Michael Keaton Credits Tim Burton with Marvel and DC Universe Successes

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in theaters very soon, bringing the latest collaboration between actor Michael Keaton and director Tim Burton to the big screen. In addition to Beetlejuice, the pair have definitely become known for 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, which are still cited as being among the best comic book movies of all time. In a recent interview with GQ, Keaton took that notoriety even further, revealing that he credits Burton’s work on Batman with having paved the way for the modern Marvel and DC cinematic universes that we know today.

“Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything,” Keaton said. “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.”

Will Michael Keaton Play Batman Again?

When it comes to Batman, Keaton starred as the character in both Burton’s two Batman films, as well as 2023’s The Flash movie. While Keaton was set to reprise his role another time in the now-cancelled Batgirl movie, he is not entirely sure if he will appear onscreen as the character again.

“I don’t think about it much,” Keaton told Happy Sad Confused earlier this year. “Never say never, I don’t think. Everything depends upon something else.”

Will Tim Burton Make Another Superhero Movie?

Given the ever-evolving nature of the superhero movie space, some have naturally wondered if Burton might return to direct another adaptation of some kind for Marvel, DC, or otherwise. Burton most recently told Variety that while he won’t completely rule out the possibility, he isn’t currently planning on it.

“At the moment, I would say no,” Burton explained. “Like I said, I come at things from different points of view, so I would never say never to anything. But, at the moment, it’s not something I’d be interested in.”

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Deetz family returns home to Winter River after Charles Deetz’s unexpected death. Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened, releasing Betelgeuse.

Directed by Burton, the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, September 6th.