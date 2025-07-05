In a city as big as Gotham, Batman needs some fast-moving vehicles if he wants to get there in time to save the day. Thankfully, being a genius billionaire gives the Dark Knight the endless resources he needs to fill his Bat Cave with state-of-the-art modes of transportation. For over 85 years, Batman has been designing and upgrading various vehicles to aid in his crusade against crime. While some are sillier than others, they all go to show how Batman tries to be prepared for every occasion. From land to sea to outer space, Batman’s vehicles make him ready to chase after evil wherever it may dwell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From planes to trains, these all of Batman’s vehicles ranked by their power, ingenuity, and usefulness.

10) Bat-Train

Just the name Bat-Train sounds utterly ridiculous. The Bat-Train is a rocket-powered locomotive car Batman uses to travel quickly along the train tracks to fight crime. The logistics of such a vehicle seem impractical, since it requires Bruce to install train tracks from his lair to the nearest tracks, which poses the risk that they could easily lead someone straight to his hideout. Furthermore, most modern-day villains don’t operate near train stations, so Batman would have to ride the Bat-Train, hop off, and run over to where the bad guys are. Given these kinds of issues, the Bat-Train is a vehicle with minimal applications.

9) Whirly-Bat

If the name “Whirly-Bat” wasn’t silly enough, the visual of Batman riding what is essentially a motorized scooter with a helicopter rotor through the air is downright ridiculous. Created to allow for fast aerial pursuits, the Whirly-Bat can launch smoke bombs and grappling hooks to help catch bad guys. However, from its appearance alone, it’s obvious it doesn’t offer much protection, since its driver is left completely exposed and vulnerable to gunfire. In one of the most hilarious and memorable scenes involving the Whirly-Bat, the villain Hush managed to hijack the Whirly-Bat, but his head bandages got tangled in the rotor, causing him to lose control and crash.

8) Batgyro

First appearing in 1939 and predating the Batplane by a year, the Batgyro is the first vehicle Batman used to take flight. A small, one-person aerial vehicle that’s a combination of a helicopter and a glider, the Batgyro can fly great distances and features an autopilot that allows Batman to swoop down on unsuspecting criminals. It can also deploy a thick smoke, which creates the illusion of a dark cloud for camouflage. However, However, when the Batplane was introduced a year later, the Batgyro quickly became obsolete as the Batplane was bigger, faster, and had much more advanced technology. Sometimes being the first isn’t always the best.

7) Bat-Sub

In a world where Atlantis and sea monsters are very real, it was a no-brainer for Batman to develop a Bat-Submarine. Built for undersea adventures, the Bat-Sub is a massive vehicle that withstands the extreme pressures of the deep ocean. He has also used it to launch surprise attacks on villains hiding out on boats in Gotham Harbor. The Bat-Sub is equipped with numerous gadgets, including a grappling hook, a net-launcher, and a batarang gun. However, since Aquaman handles most undersea crimes, Batman doesn’t get many opportunities to use the Bat-Sub.

6) Batcopter

A loud helicopter may seem a disadvantageous vehicle for Batman since his primary weapon in the fight against crime is stealth. However, Batman was able to create a “blackout” function that made its noise undetectable. The Batcopter is primarily used for rescue missions, surveillance, and high-speed pursuits of villains. To catch criminals, the Batcopter can deploy a sleeping gas that incapacitates them. One of the most iconic uses of the Batcopter occurred in the Adam West Batman TV series, where Batman and Robin used it to travel to the evil lairs of villains.

5) Bat-Rocket

To help combat alien threats, Batman created a ship that would allow him to fight aliens on their turf: outer space. A massive spacecraft, the Bat-Rocket lets the Caped Crusader keep up with the likes of Green Lantern and Superman. As the name implies, the Bat-Rocket uses high-powered thrusters, which makes it the fastest of all of Batman’s vehicles. It can even manage interplanetary travel at tens of thousands kilometers per hour. The Bat-Rocket is primarily used for space travel and isn’t intended to be used for combat like most of his other vehicles.

4) Batboat

As Gotham City resides on the Atlantic Coast and its harbor acts as the meeting ground for many criminal activities, Batman has had plenty of opportunities to break out his other, more versatile water vehicle, the Batboat. Over the years, the Batboat has undergone various modifications and designs, ranging from speedboats to stealth crafts. One of its best features is that it can transform into a submarine, enabling attacks to be launched from both above and below the water. The Batboat is also armed to the teeth, housing torpedoes, harpoon guns, a grappling hook, and much more. With the Batboat, not even the sea is safe for evildoers.

3) Batcycle

For fast, high-speed chases through the narrow streets and alleyways of Gotham, the Batcycle is the perfect vehicle for the Caped Crusader. The Batcycle is an all-terrain motorcycle that allows for greater agility than the Batmobile. It comes with a state-of-the-art bat computer and a bulletproof wind-guard. Hilariously, some of the earlier versions even had a sidecar for Robin to sit in. Batman’s not the first bat-themed hero to have a motorcycle, as both Batwoman and Batgirl have had their own Batcycles.

2) Batplane

What’s a bat without a pair of wings? With the Batplane, Batman watches over Gotham like a dark guardian angel of justice. With a top speed of 4,400 mph, the Batplane was built for speed and aerial combat. Like a fighter jet, the Batplane is outfitted with heavy-duty weaponry, including machine guns and missile launchers. The Batplane also has a grappling cable that can lift people and entire cars off the ground and features a fully functional crime lab, allowing Batman to conduct detective work hundreds of miles in the air.

1) Batmobile

No vehicle in all of fiction is more iconic than the Batmobile. First appearing in 1940, the Batmobile has undergone numerous iterations, with some models designed for high-speed chases on the highway, while others are built like tanks to take on whole armies on its own. Most versions of Batman’s signature car come with a jet engine, bulletproof armor, autopilot, an onboard computer, missiles, and even a security system that shocks intruders. Whatever the version is, no Batman is complete without his Batmobile.