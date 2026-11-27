An eminently rare Umbreon Pokémon TCG card just reached more than $200,000 at auction, adding another enormous six-figure result to an already extraordinary year for Pokémon card collectors. The 2013 Black & White Black Star Promo Umbreon #BW93, graded PSA 10 Gem Mint, commanded $216,000 with buyer’s premium during Fanatics Collect’s 253rd Weekly auction on November 22.

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Although the Moonlight Pokémon has become accustomed to attracting astronomical prices, this particular result has an interesting wrinkle. Another PSA 10 example sold for $264,000 in September, meaning the latest sale actually fell $48,000 short of the existing record. Nevertheless, that’s an extraordinary amount for a card originally distributed in a collection box, particularly considering a Gem Mint example fetched less than $10,000 just last year. With only 14 PSA 10 copies currently recorded, this Umbreon has developed into one of the more formidable (and unheralded) Eeveelution grails of the Black & White era. Let’s take a gander at how it got there.

PSA 10 Umbreon (#BW93) from Sylveon Collection Pulls In $216,000

All-Time Record Sale: $264,000 in September 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Umbreon #BW93 may lack the widespread recognition of Evolving Skies’ famed Moonbreon Special Illustration Rare or the tremendous cachet of the iconic POP Series 5 Umbreon Gold Star, but the latest auction result demonstrates that collectors are willing to spend an outrageous amount of money for a pristine copy.

According to PSA’s sales records, another Gem Mint copy commanded $264,000 through Fanatics Collect on September 28. The November result represents an 18.2% decline from that previous benchmark, which is hardly insignificant when dealing with such an expensive piece of cardboard. Still, $216,000 would have been an almost unimaginable sum for this particular promo just a few years ago. The card’s 14-copy PSA 10 population certainly helps explain its appeal, especially as other Black & White-era Pokémon cards have recently commanded similarly staggering prices.

Beyond that, PSA’s documented sales history includes a Gem Mint example that sold for just $9,900 on eBay in July 2025. Compared with that transaction, the latest $216,000 auction result represents an increase of $206,100, or approximately 2,082%, in less than a year and a half—nearly 22 times the previous price.

Intriguingly, the September record-setting copy was the very same card that sold for $9,900 in 2025, according to its PSA certification number. The market has clearly undergone a dramatic transformation in a remarkably short period, even if the latest result suggests that prices aren’t necessarily destined to climb indefinitely. Given that six exceedingly rare Eeveelution cards combined for nearly $600,000 in an earlier auction this year, Umbreon’s latest showing fits rather neatly into a broader pattern of extraordinary demand for Eevee’s various evolutions.

What Makes this Umbreon Card So Valuable?

Unlike the traditional booster-pack chase cards that dominate many high-end Pokémon auctions, Umbreon #BW93 originated in the Sylveon Collection, which was released on November 15, 2013. This collection box celebrated Sylveon’s arrival in the TCG and included four Black & White booster packs, a Sylveon figurine, a Fairy Energy card, and nine promotional Pokémon cards featuring Eevee and all eight of its evolutions.

Umbreon was numbered BW93 and featured a distinctive Cosmos holofoil treatment and artwork credited to the entire The Pokémon Company Art Team (something only 15 other cards can boast). While this illustration had already appeared in Japan during the Pokémon Center’s 2012 Eevee Collection campaign, its 2013 English release offered collectors a particularly attractive version of the fan-favorite Dark-type Pokémon, complete with its glowing yellow rings, elegantly mysterious aura, and moody coloration.

We’ve already witnessed three Southern Islands promos combine for $972,000 at auction, while Umbreon Gold Star’s staggering $738,100 sale offers further evidence that collectors have an almost insatiable appetite for Eevee’s Dark-type evolution. Whether this particular Black & White promo eventually surpasses its $264,000 record remains to be seen, but one thing is crystal-clear: Umbreon is perfectly capable of turning a once-modest retail collectible into something worth more than a luxury sedan.