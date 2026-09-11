Six Supremely Rare Eeveelution Pokémon Cards Combine for a Staggering Sum Near $600k at Auction

Eeveelutions occupy a strange and enviable corner of the Pokémon TCG market. . Eevee itself is one of the franchise’s most recognizable mascots, but its evolutions have developed collector followings strong enough to make certain cards feel like character-specific grails rather than simple set chases. Umbreon generally sits at the front of that pack, with Espeon not far behind, while vintage cards featuring Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon can become ferociously expensive in the right grade. That demand has only become more obvious as high-end Pokémon cards have continued rewriting their own record books throughout 2026. The market for Gold Stars has been especially healthy, with several recent auctions producing enormous jumps for cards that were already worth five figures, while rare Espeon cards have been setting records of their own. The latest Fanatics Collect Weekly Auction assembled six exceptionally scarce cards featuring Espeon, Umbreon, and Vaporeon, spanning the Neo, EX, and HeartGold & SoulSilver eras, and collectors responded by throwing around the sort of money normally reserved for complete collections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The six cards combined for $588,000 with buyers’ premiums, leaving the group just $12,000 shy of a clean $600,000 despite containing only six slabs. Five established new publicly tracked records for their exact card-and-grade combinations, while a PSA 10 Espeon Prime from 2010’s Undaunted was the lone exception… and still sold for $90,000 – only $6,000 below its previous record high. The headline result belonged to a PSA 10 Espeon Gold Star from POP Series 5, which more than doubled its prior record by rocketing to $204,000. A PSA 10 Umbreon Prime matched Espeon Prime at $90,000, a First Edition Dark Espeon from Neo Destiny reached $78,000, a Vaporeon Gold Star from EX Power Keepers sold for $66,000, and a PSA 9 Umbreon Gold Star rounded out the sextet at $60,000. Three Gold Stars, two Prime cards, one Dark Eeveelution, and nearly $600,000 later, the market has supplied another reminder that Eevee’s evolutions remain some of the most aggressively collected Pokémon in the hobby. Let’s take a gander at the results.

PSA 10 Espeon Gold Star from POP Series 5: $204,000

Previous Record Sale: $90,000 in June 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

There are expensive Pokémon cards, there are grails, and then there are sales that make an already ridiculous market benchmark look somewhat quaint in hindsight. This PSA 10 Espeon Gold Star falls squarely into the third category. The POP Series 5 chase sold for $204,000 after 18 bids, obliterating the previous tracked high of $90,000 established at Fanatics Collect on June 29. That is an increase of $114,000, or roughly 127%, in a little over two months. This grail’s scarcity certainly helps explain why bidders were willing to keep pushing. PSA currently lists only 58 copies of Espeon Gold Star in a Gem Mint 10 grade, and the card’s origin does it another favor: POP Series 5 was not a traditional main-set release, instead being distributed through the Pokémon Organized Play program and affiliated products. Espeon was hardly an obscure card before this sale but jumping from $90,000 to more than $200,000 in one auction is not ordinary appreciation. It is the sort of result that instantly rearranges the hierarchy of high-end Gold Star Pokémon cards, a category that has already produced several skyscraping six-figure results in 2026.

PSA 10 Umbreon Prime from Undaunted: $90,000

Previous Record Sale: $60,000 in July 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Umbreon collectors are not exactly known for showing restraint, and this PSA 10 Prime from Undaunted gave them another opportunity to prove it. The card sold for $90,000 with the buyer’s premium, surpassing the $60,000 benchmark established at Fanatics Collect on July 27 by a clean 50%. That previous result already looked extraordinary when compared with the card’s earlier sales history: another PSA 10 had sold for $18,000 in April 2026 and a mere $4,560 in April 2025. Condition scarcity is a major part of the equation, as PSA currently lists only 83 Gem Mint 10 copies; the artwork and era do the rest. Prime cards already stand out thanks to their close-up artwork, dark, barbed wire-esque borders, and distinctive holo treatment, while Umbreon is arguably the single strongest Eeveelution in the modern collector market. Its famous Evolving Skies “Moonbreon” is only part of that story, as far rarer Umbreon cards can climb deep into five- and six-figure territory. Put those ingredients together in a low-pop PSA 10 and the $90,000 result starts actually making some sense.

PSA 10 Espeon Prime from Undaunted: $90,000

Previous Record Sale: $96,000 in July 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Espeon Prime is the one card in this group that did not establish a fresh sales record, although calling a $90,000 result disappointing might be rather dispiriting for collectors just starting out. Another PSA 10 copy of the same Undaunted card sold for $96,000 at Fanatics Collect on July 27, leaving this example $6,000, or 6.25%, below the existing benchmark. That small retreat is useful context in a list otherwise dominated by enormous percentage increases, because even the hottest markets do not move in a perfectly straight line. The sale also reinforces just how extreme the upper end of this card has become. Fanatics’ recorded sales history shows a PSA 10 Espeon Prime at $11,100 in March 2026, meaning the card climbed into an entirely different financial neighborhood within months. PSA currently lists just 54 copies in a PSA Gem Mint 10, even fewer than Umbreon Prime’s 83, and that scarcity clearly continues to carry serious weight. While it did just miss the record, it sold for the same price as the record-setting Umbreon sitting beside it in this auction, which makes “missed” feel like a relative term.

PSA 10 First Edition Dark Espeon from Neo Destiny: $78,000

Previous Record Sale: $50,000 in September 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Dark Espeon has had a busy few months. A PSA 10 First Edition copy sold for $48,000 at Fanatics Collect in July, then a $50,000 eBay sale on September 2 pushed the tracked benchmark a little bit higher. Five days later, this example promptly kicked that record out the door. The $78,000 final price represents a $28,000 increase over the most recent high, or 56%, and it came after 18 bids. Dark Espeon already carries several of the traits high-end vintage collectors tend to chase aggressively: it comes from Neo Destiny, it is First Edition, it features one of the two most popular Johto Eeveelutions, and it is exceedingly difficult to find in a perfect grade. PSA currently lists only 52 copies in a Gem Mint 10 grade. Beyond that, the artwork also gives the card a wonderfully sinister identity that separates it from the cleaner, more elegant Espeon designs elsewhere in the hobby. Neo Destiny has no shortage of monsters at the top of its checklist thanks to the Shining Pokémon, while the wider Neo era has been producing some extraordinary results of late, including two Neo Genesis grails that recently combined for nearly $700,000. Ultimately, First Edition Dark Espeon does just fine without a shiny appearance.

PSA 10 Vaporeon Gold Star from Power Keepers: $66,000

Previous Record Sale: $43,200 in April 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Vaporeon might be the least expensive member of this six-card group on average, but “least expensive” becomes a fairly silly distinction when the card in question just sold for $66,000. Theis Power Keepers Gold Star card surpassed its previous PSA 10 high of $43,200 from April by $22,800, an increase of roughly 53%. That result also continues one of the most striking trends surrounding Gold Stars in 2026: cards do not need to feature Charizard, Rayquaza, Mew, or one of the usual top-tier hobby headliners to produce enormous five-figure sales. Vaporeon has plenty working in its favor on its own: It is an original Eeveelution, the Gold Star treatment depicts its Shiny coloration, and PSA currently reports only around 110 Gem Mint 10 examples despite thousands of total graded copies across all condition levels. This Vaporeon also comes from Power Keepers, the sixteenth and final English main expansion of the EX Series era, giving it a neat place in Pokémon TCG history beyond the character itself. A $43,200 record was already substantial. Adding another $22,800 in a matter of months suggests collectors still see room for this card to grow.

PSA 9 Umbreon Gold Star from POP Series 5: $60,000

Previous Record Sale: $35,000 in August 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

A PSA 9 being the only non-Gem Mint card here might sound like a natural place for the bidding to cool off, but Umbreon Gold Star had other plans. The POP Series 5 grail sold for $60,000 after a whopping 46 bids, easily the most bidding activity among the six Eeveelution cards in this group. The previous tracked PSA 9 high was a $35,000 eBay sale in August, so the new mark adds $25,000 and roughly 71% in barely a month. PSA currently lists 147 copies graded Mint 9, with only 53 examples graded higher at PSA 10, which helps explain why collectors who cannot (or will not) chase the six-figure Gem Mint PSA 10 tier still treat a PSA 9 as a major trophy. Umbreon Gold Star also has the same unusual POP Series 5 pedigree as Espeon Gold Star, and that pairing has become one of the defining high-end chases of the entire EX era. The fact that a PSA 9 can now command $60,000 is almost as revealing as Espeon’s $204,000 PSA 10 result. The grade is lower, but collectors’ appetites for this supremely rare card remain voracious.

Eeveelution Grails Keep Evolving

Taken together, these six sales offer a compact snapshot of just how overheated the top end of the Eeveelution market has become. The three Gold Stars accounted for $330,000 by themselves, while the two Undaunted Prime cards added another $180,000 and Dark Espeon supplied the remaining $78,000. Five of the six exact card-and-grade combinations established new records, and the only card that failed to do so missed its prior high by just 6.25%. More importantly, the gains were not limited to one set, one era, or even one grading tier. Collectors paid record money for a Neo-era First Edition holo, two different EX-era Gold Stars, a HeartGold & SoulSilver Prime card, and even a PSA 9 copy of Umbreon Gold Star. That variety matters; it suggests this is not simply one anomalous sale being dragged upward by a couple hyper-focused bidders, but another example of broad demand for genuinely scarce Eeveelution cards at the highest end of the market. Whether prices can keep evolving at this pace is another question entirely. For now, $588,000 across six slabs is a difficult number to ignore.