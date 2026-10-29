3 Dark-Type Pokémon Card Grails Break Auction Records, Fetch Over $1.6 Million

Three Dark-type Pokémon TCG grails have demolished their previous auction records, combining for an extraordinary $1,602,100 across Goldin and Fanatics Collect. A PSA 10 Umbreon Gold Star from 2007’s POP Series 5 led the charge at $738,100, a staggering result even by the increasingly ridiculous standards of the hobby’s 30th-anniversary market. Charizard also makes a somewhat unusual appearance in this Dark-type (or Darkness-type for TCG aficionados) club, courtesy of its famously unconventional Dragon Frontiers printing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goldin’s Pokémon 30th Anniversary Auction produced the Umbreon result, while Fanatics Collect’s latest Weekly event supplied a PSA 10 Dragon Frontiers Charizard Gold Star at $504,000 and a PSA 10 POP Series 1 Tyranitar ex at $360,000. Both auctions closed on October 25, with the results recorded on October 26, and all three prices include buyers’ premiums. The Fanatics pair attracted 78 bids between them, while Goldin’s Umbreon drew another 47. Beyond the seven-figure total, the previous sales records provide some eye-watering perspective, particularly for a Tyranitar slab that changed hands for a fraction of its new price just last year.

PSA 10 Umbreon Gold Star – POP Series 5: $738,100

Previous Record Sale: $456,000 in October 2026

Image Courtesy Goldin

Umbreon Gold Star has been one of the most coveted Eeveelution cards for years, but its latest Goldin auction result is almost difficult to comprehend. The 2007 POP Series 5 grail attracted 47 bids before reaching an extraordinary $738,100, establishing a new publicly documented PSA 10 high. Perhaps even more remarkably, another PSA 10 example sold through Fanatics Collect for $456,000 barely an hour earlier, meaning Goldin’s result surpassed a brand-new record by $282,100, or roughly 62%, on the very same evening. For additional perspective, a PSA 10 Umbreon Gold Star fetched $216,000 in August, so the latest result represents an increase of approximately 242% in less than three months. PSA currently reports only 53 Gem Mint 10 examples of this card, which helps explain the ferocious competition whenever one surfaces. Originally distributed through the Pokémon Organized Play program rather than via conventional booster boxes, POP Series 5 also featured an Espeon Gold Star, with both cards sporting Masakazu Fukuda’s striking Shiny Pokémon illustrations. As earlier Eeveelution auction results demonstrated, collectors have been aggressively pursuing these scarce mid-era promos throughout 2026.

PSA 10 Holo Charizard Gold Star – Dragon Frontiers: $504,000

Previous Record Sale: $475,000 in September 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Charizard is one of the last Pokémon anyone would expect to find rubbing shoulders with Umbreon and Tyranitar in a Dark-type card roundup, but the 2006 Dragon Frontiers expansion supplied one of the most memorable exceptions to its traditional Fire typing. This Delta Species Gold Star depicts a Shiny Charizard with its iconic black coloration, with Masakazu Fukuda’s artwork bursting through the card’s frame in spectacular fashion. The PSA 10 example sold through Fanatics Collect attracted 44 bids before settling at $504,000, surpassing the previous $475,000 high established at Heritage Auctions on September 18 by $29,000, or approximately 6.1%. That might sound like a modest increase compared with Umbreon’s enormous leap, but Charizard Gold Star has already spent much of 2026 rewriting its own records, including a $393,000 sale through ALT in September. PSA’s Gem Mint population remains below 100, and the card’s combination of Shiny Charizard, the beloved Gold Star treatment, and its unusual Darkness typing makes it one of the defining chase cards of the entire EX era. Another PSA 10 example sold through Goldin for $430,660 during the same auction weekend, further illustrating the considerable variation that can occur between supposedly identical grades.

PSA 10 Holo Tyranitar ex – POP Series 1: $360,000

Previous Record Sale: $10,555 in April 2025

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Of the three cards featured here, Tyranitar ex might have the most astonishing sales history, particularly when examining the very same slab that just fetched $360,000 through Fanatics Collect’s latest Weekly auction. According to PSA’s sales records, this exact Gem Mint 10 example, certification number 109777264, previously sold for just $10,555 through eBay in April 2025. That means its latest result represents an increase of $349,445, or approximately 3,311%, in roughly 18 months – a truly stunning leap. The explanation lies partly in the card’s exceptional condition rarity, with PSA reporting only eight Gem Mint 10 examples of the 2004 POP Series 1 holo Tyranitar ex. Illustrated by Hisao Nakamura, the card features a wonderfully imposing depiction of the Generation II pseudo-Legendary Pokémon, while its early Pokémon ex designation and Organized Play origins give it plenty of historical appeal. Still, a $360,000 price tag for a card that recently traded for a little over $10,000 is an extraordinary development by virtually any collectible standard. Among the many remarkable auction records established throughout 2026, this one deserves considerable attention.

Dark-Type Pokémon TCG Grails Are Shining Brightly

Three Dark-type cards, three record sales, and more than $1.6 million in combined auction results offer another striking illustration of how aggressively wealthy collectors are pursuing the rarest Pokémon TCG cards in pristine condition. Perhaps the most revealing aspect of these sales is just how different their individual markets have become. Umbreon Gold Star possesses the combination of character popularity, scarcity, and promotional pedigree that increasingly commands enormous premiums, while Charizard Gold Star has demonstrated remarkable consistency at the upper end of an already expensive market. Tyranitar, meanwhile, presents a particularly extreme example of what happens when an exceptionally scarce PSA 10 encounters determined bidders. The fact that multiple copies of Umbreon and Charizard sold for substantially different prices on the same evening is also worth noting. An auction record establishes what someone was willing to pay for a particular example, but it does not automatically determine the value of every comparable slab. Nevertheless, with Gold Star Pokémon cards already producing multiple million-dollar results this year, the latest six-figure sales offer further evidence of just how far the market has advanced. Apparently, even the Dark-type Pokémon are having their moment in the spotlight, provided that spotlight is illuminating a hard-to-find PSA slab.