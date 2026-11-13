Black & White Era Pokémon Cards Strike Gold With $600K in Auction Sales

Four spectacular Pokémon cards from the Black & White era combined to fetch $600,000 in Fanatics Collect’s 251st Weekly auction, which concluded on November 8. The latest Pokémon TCG extravaganza featured Registeel EX, Dialga EX, Giratina, and Deoxys EX, all graded PSA 10 and each commanding six figures with the buyer’s premium. Registeel topped the quartet at an astonishing $204,000, a particularly impressive result considering another Gem Mint example sold for just $40,800 less than a month earlier.

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While vintage grails and beloved modern Pokémon have dominated the auction headlines throughout 2026, collectors are increasingly turning their attention to the overlooked cardboard treasures of the early 2010s. Following the extraordinary $2.2 million showing from six LV.X Pokémon cards earlier this year, these four Black & White beauties offer further evidence that nostalgia and exceptionally low PSA 10 populations can make for a rather expensive combination.

PSA 10 Holo Full Art Registeel EX, 122/124 – Dragons Exalted: $204,000

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

The legendary Pokémon Registeel proved there’s gold in Steel-types when Registeel EX #122 from 2012’s Dragons Exalted commanded a wallet-blasting $204,000 after 66 bids. That makes it the most expensive card among the four featured here, which is no small feat when the competition includes a trio of extremely desirable Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. According to recent sales records, another PSA 10 example sold for $40,800 through Fanatics Collect on October 12. The latest result adds a towering $163,200 to that benchmark, representing a 400% increase, or five times the previous price, in less than a month. Ultimately, rarity has plenty to do with this sudden explosion. PSA lists just 12 Gem Mint 10 copies of this full-art Registeel card, making pristine examples exceptionally difficult to obtain. Another copy graded PSA 9 sold for only $1,710 in October, illustrating the enormous premium collectors are willing to pay for that elusive perfect grade. Even after watching a rare Rayquaza Pokémon card appreciate by more than 10,000% in a little over two years, Registeel’s meteoric rise is difficult to comprehend. Apparently, being made of an indestructible metal also comes with a close-to-indestructible price tag.

PSA 10 Full Art Holo Dialga EX, 099/101 – Plasma Blast: $168,000

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Time waits for no Pokémon, and Dialga EX #99 from 2013’s Plasma Blast certainly wasted little of it before reaching an astronomical new auction high. The Team Plasma-themed full art attracted 59 bids, ultimately selling for $168,000 with the buyer’s premium. PSA currently lists 39 Gem Mint copies, making it the most plentiful of this particular quartet, although that’s hardly an embarrassment of riches. The price trajectory is particularly striking. Fanatics Collect’s sales history shows a PSA 10 example fetching $48,000 on October 23, following a $60,000 result in September. The latest sale eclipses that previous $60,000 high by $108,000, or 180%, while commanding three and a half times the October price. For an even more startling comparison, the same sales history includes a paltry three-figure sale of $840 from August 2024. That’s a two-hundredfold difference in just over two years, which feels appropriately absurd for a Pokémon capable of manipulating time itself. Dialga’s imposing Full Art treatment, distinctive Team Plasma branding, and relative scarcity in pristine condition help explain its appeal. Much like the most valuable Secret Rare Pokémon cards, exceptional artwork and difficult-to-obtain high-grade copies have turned an already desirable card into something worth a small fortune.

PSA 10 Full Art Holo Giratina, BW74 – Black & White Promo: $120,000

Image COurtesy Fanatics Collect

Unlike the other cards featured here, Giratina #BW74 wasn’t originally hiding inside a conventional booster pack. This spectacular Full Art was released as a Black Star Promo through the Team Plasma Box in May 2013, alongside a similarly striking Darkrai promo, three Black & White booster packs, and a Team Plasma coin. Despite that comparatively accessible distribution, immaculate examples have become extraordinarily scarce. PSA reports only 15 Gem Mint 10 copies, and the latest example attracted 49 bids before settling at $120,000. Giratina’s recent auction history offers a rather different perspective on the current market. A PSA 10 example reached $336,000 in September, while two more registered $132,000 and $156,000 results in October. The latest $120,000 sale therefore represents a substantial retreat from those previous auction figures, particularly the September high. It’s a useful reminder that even exceptionally rare cards can experience considerable price fluctuations between auctions. Giratina may possess dominion over its own peculiar dimension, but keeping the secondary market under control is clearly something else entirely.

PSA 10 Full Art Holo Deoxys EX, 111/116 – Plasma Freeze: $108,000

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Rounding out this impressive foursome is Deoxys EX #111 from 2013’s Plasma Freeze, another Team Plasma-themed full art showcasing one of the franchise’s most recognizable Mythical ‘mon. The card commanded $108,000 after an extraordinary 74 bids, making it the most hotly contested lot of the four despite finishing with the lowest price. Apparently, plenty of collectors were determined to get their hands on this extraterrestrial specimen. PSA currently recognizes only 34 Gem Mint 10 copies—a remarkably small population. The latest result also compares favorably with a PSA 10 example that fetched $96,000 through Fanatics Collect on October 19. That’s an additional $12,000, or a 12.5% increase, in approximately three weeks. It’s a considerably more modest advance than Registeel or Dialga enjoyed, but six figures for a Plasma Freeze full-art holo remains a remarkable achievement. Taken together, these four Black & White cards attracted 248 bids and an even $600,000, providing another fascinating glimpse into the increasingly lucrative world of high-grade Pokémon collecting. The era may lack the immediate recognition of the original Base Set or the sheer prestige of Gold Stars, but it’s becoming abundantly clear that collectors are willing to pay tremendous sums for its finest surviving examples. Who knew the Black & White era could produce so much green?