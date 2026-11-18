The Star Wars prequel trilogy wasn’t exactly well received when it first released. While opinions on it have softened over the years, and parts of it are even appreciated today, it was quite different in 1999 and the early 2000s. From Midi-chlorians being the building blocks of the Force, to the overall acting, fans tore apart almost every facet of the The Phantom Menace. However, the brunt of the hate was targeted towards the Gungan race, with people especially calling for the head of Jar Jar Binks. It turns out someone literally bought his head, as the costume prop from Episode I just sold for $13,750.

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The prop head was part of a costume rig that actor Ahmed Best wore in The Phantom Menace, along with being the character’s voice. Best wore this prop on top of his head, with the actor’s face being digitally removed, while rest of the character’s body was made out of prosthetics and other practical effects. The head prop is made out of foam rubber, featuring intricate details and eyes crafted out of resin. Lucasfilm decided upon this particular method as it would give other actors proper reference points and eye-lines when interacting with Jar Jar. While the prop and its details look to have mostly withstood the test of time, the right eye has unfortunately drooped a bit, making it look like Jar Jar had a few too many drinks.

Jar Jar Binks’ Head Prop Just Sold At An Auction

While Jar Jar played an important role in the movie, essentially serving as an emissary between the Naboo royalty and the Gungans, George Lucas also decided to make him the comic relief. His speech and mannerisms were clumsy, and naysayers thought it was one of the worst parts of the prequel trilogy. Apart from Jar Jar, Ahmed Best unfortunately also received a lot of toxic hate from fans and critics alike. However, the hate has thankfully simmered down over the years, with many fans also feeling apologetic for reactions. In a moment of redemption Best recently returned to Star Wars as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in season 3 of The Mandalorian, saving Grogu from the attack on the Jedi temple in a flashback sequence.

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With everything that has happened over the years, this Jar Jar head prop is a reminder of the tumultuous reception that The Phantom Menace and Jar Jar Binks initially received. In fact, things have changed so much that fans now look back at the prequel trilogy in fondness. But while Darth Maul, his cool double sided lightsaber, and Anakin’s story are constantly lauded as the high points, fans are still split on how they feel about Jar Jar. I personally think it was a miss, but the sheer hate that was spewed because of it was definitely unwarranted, especially towards the actor. No matter how you feel about it now, there’s no denying that this Jar Jar head prop is an important piece of Star Wars history, and makes for a fantastic collectible.

Do you think the character of Jar Jar Binks has been redeemed over the years? Let us know in the comments.