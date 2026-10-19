The Coolest Lightsaber in Star Wars History Is Up for Grabs (and It Could Be a Steal)

While there are plenty of moments to marvel at in the original Star Wars trilogy, older fans will undoubtedly remember the first time Luke Skywalker activated his father’s lightsaber. Before that moment, it was just an interesting story about a war going on in space and a boy on a far off planet somehow getting involved into it. However, it truly became Star Wars only when fans realized that it had laser swords. While we’d see many lightsabers and duels since then, they would never be as amazing as the first time. Or so we thought. Star Wars returned in 1999 with the prequel trilogy, and George Lucas probably thought he wanted to invoke the same feeling in The Phantom Menace. He undoubtedly succeeded when Darth Maul activated the second blade of his double-bladed lightsaber.

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Arguably the coolest lightsaber ever made, the original prop from The Phantom Menace is currently on auction at Heritage, with a bid price of $10,000 at the timer of writing. Not only is this the first stylized lightsaber we’ve seen in the Star Wars universe, but its introduction changed lightsaber duels from the slow fencing format from the original trilogy to the flashy swinging and twirling version we know it as today. This is all thanks to the incredible work of actor Ray Park, whose stunning choreography gave us one of the best duels in Star Wars history. In fact, Maul eventually went on to become a fan favorite, returning in The Clone Wars animated series, and even getting his own show in Maul: Shadow Lord.

Darth Maul’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber Prop is Up For Auction

We’ve seen many lightsaber format’s since then: the spinning Inquisitor saber, Kylo Ren’s cross guard lightsaber, and even some cool hilts. However, nothing compares to Maul’s iconic double-bladed saber, especially thanks to the way it was revealed in the movie. A neat little tidbit for this item is that its hilt was purposefully kept as smooth as possible, so that Park could swing and spin it like we see in the movie. While the fight sequences, along with John Williams’ epic Duel of Fates soundtrack, kept audiences glued to the screen, we all gasped the when Maul menacingly activated the second blade.

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What’s awesome about this particular prop, is that unlike those from the original trilogy, this one actually comes with the blades themselves, further adding to its overall value and its coolness quotient. This lightsaber signified a dramatic change in one of the most beloved aspects of Star Wars, making duels into the fast, precise, and complicated fights we know and love today. For just $10,000, it’s one of the best deals in the galaxy, considering just how much it impacted the Star Wars universe since its first appearance. Not only will it make a great addition to any fan’s collection, but the prop team’s immense effort makes it one of the best looking original props to mount onto your wall. You can bet your friends will have the same reaction upon seeing it in your collection as they had when they first saw it on screen.

Which is your favorite lightsaber in the Star Wars universe? Let us know in the comments!