The Ultimate Batman Fan Can Finally Own the Batmobile, But They’ll Need Bruce Wayne’s Fortune to Do It

There’s a funny little saying that goes “always be yourself unless you can be Batman.” The follow up is some variation of “then be Batman” and while any of us actually getting to become the Dark Knight is pretty much simply the stuff of fantasy or childhood dreams, It would still be pretty cool if it happened. After all, Batman has some of the most interesting gadgets, wildest adventures, and some of the best cars in all of superhero history — including the ones that have dazzled us on the big screen. We’re not talking the Tumbler from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight; we’re talking about the seriously slick Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman Returns and while actually becoming a crime fighting vigilante is probably pretty unlikely for most folks, one Batman fan will soon own that Batmobile, but they’re going to have a fortune that rivals Bruce Wayne’s in order to make it happen.

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Heading to auction on Monday, November 23rd is the screen-used Hero Batmobile from 1992’s Batman Returns. The auction comes from Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and will mark the first time that the legendary superhero car has ever been offered up at auction. The vehicle is just part of what Julien’s is calling The Ultimate Batmobile Auction which will also feature other Batman memorabilia and other Hollywood treasures. The auction will take place in Los Angeles as well as online at juliensauctions.com.

The Batman Returns Batmobile is Arguably the Coolest (But It Won’t Be Cheap)

Image credit Julien’s Auctions

When most Batman fans think about the Batmobile, the vehicle from Batman Returns is the one that immediately comes to mind. Sure, the epic muscle car from The Batman is extremely cool. The Dark Knight’s Tumbler is iconic because of how dramatic and different it is from every other iteration of the Batmobile. But what really sets the Batman Returns car apart from all of the others is how it is very much its own creation but still has the vibe and energy of previous iconic iterations, including the Adam West-era Batmobile. It all comes down to the design with its swoops and curves that feel both classic and also fit right into the darker aesthetic of Burton’s take on Gotham City. The vehicle was an instant classic when Batman Returns hit theaters and it remains a classic to this day.

As for the details on the Batmobile, the car just shy of 20 feet long, it’s huge frame the result of spicing together two Chevrolet Impala chassis. The vehicle is powered by a Chevy V8 engine and it has an automatic three-speed transmission. As for the details, you’ve got the jet-turbine style intake, the long sleek fenders and all of the little details that highlight the gadgets Batman needs in his ultimate vigilante ride. What’s especially cool about this car is not only was it screen-used, but the actual physical appearances of the auction vehicle has not been altered since the film’s production — and yes, that shiny black paint job is original. She’s a beautiful ride, but that beauty is going to come at a high cost. The current estimate for what the Batmobile will go for at auction sits between $5 and $7 million. Given the iconic nature of this car, it’s very likely that vehicle will blow past that estimate and it could very well end up being the highest price any Batmobile has ever taken in at auction. That previous record? Held by Geroge Barris’ 1966 Batmobile at $4.6 million back in 2013.