This Giant Masters of the Universe Action Figure Is Listed on eBay for a Heroic Price – and Most 80s Kids Never Knew It Existed

Every Masters of the Universe fan of the 1980s remembers the figures they begged for and the playsets that stayed on wish lists for years. There are some toys from the extensive line that never made it onto those lists because, lacking Google, children never found out they even existed. One of these grail items could now be part of your MOTU collection as it is up for sale on eBay for the titanic sum of $24,000, which is substantially more than the $20 it cost almost 40 years ago.

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The figure in question is Tytus, a giant from The Powers of Grayskull spin-off line, who came in the form of a 12-inch tall action figure with flowing hair and rippling muscles. More importantly, the character is one that never appeared in a single episode of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and due to its late arrival to the franchise didn’t even make it onto shelves in the United States.

Masters of the Universe Attempted to Expand Its Toy Line Too Late

After several years as one of the top toy lines of the decade, in 1987 the MOTU toy line was reaching the end of its shelf life. Mattle came up with the idea of The Powers of Grayskull, a prequel concept that brought giants and dinosaurs to Eternia. Tytus was one of several giants that fought alongside King Grayskull, battling villains such as the evil Megator, but the release of the character and several others ended up being limited to a small run only available in Europe, making it one of the most obscure of the franchise.

Like many vintage collectibles, that scarcity is the reason that Tytus now commands a hefty price tag when coming up for sale complete with its original packaging. Even that packaging was something unusual for the line, with the figure coming in a window box rather than blister pack, making the figure look a little like a buffed up Ken doll rather than a traditional action figure.

Tytus has often been described as one of the ultimate holy grails of MOTU collecting, and one price guide once noted that finding one in its package is “kind of like spotting a Leprechaun.” Even with that in mind, the $24,000 asking price for the figure currently available on eBay is perhaps a bit hopeful when looking at other versions of the toy that have previously sold in auctions. A boxed prototype, one of a reported four made with the proposed U.S. packaging, sold for $7,600, while many loose figures have just tipped into four-figure sums. Putting that alongside the current eBay auction suggests that this Tytus may be waiting quite a while for a buyer.

When it comes to collectibles, there is an unwritten rule of aiming high and allowing time for the right buyer to come and find what you are offering. Tytus may remain with his current owner for the foreseeable future, but as such figures only ever increase in value as the years go on, there could come a time when the current $24,000 asking price seems like a bargain.

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