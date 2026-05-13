5 Masters of the Universe Characters Who Never Made It to the Classic Cartoon (& How Much Their Figures Are Worth)

The upcoming Masters of the Universe movie made a great first impression on fans in several ways, but one of the biggest ways . From the very first behind-the-scenes footage showcased at CinemaCon, it was apparent that the film was embracing the looks and designs of the original Masters of the Universe cartoon. The original cartoon featured a multitude of characters that will hopefully make it onto the big screen someday, but there are actually 5 franchise characters that never made it into the original series, though they did receive their own action figure. That’s why we’re breaking down who those characters are and what their action figures are actually worth.

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5. Stinkor

Let’s start with the fan favorite villain known as Stinkor, who, as his name suggests, is a rather foul-smelling character who has the power of releasing a toxic odor that can paralyze enemies. Stinkor is from a race of skunk humanoids known as Peleezeans, and he is the villainous counterpart to Moss Man.

A fun fact is that the figure itself actually had a special semi-foul scent as an action feature, and for all intents and purposes, Stinkor is a humanoid skunk. That foul scent isn’t keeping the character’s value down though, as a vintage sealed Stinkor 1984 Masters of the Universe figure can be purchased for around $200 on eBay. There are higher-priced figures, but the ones in the $200 range have more watchers than the higher-priced ones.

4. Ninjor

Staying in the villain realm, next up is the ever-lethal Ninjor, who was one of the final releases in the original toyline. Like Stinkor, Ninjor never made his debut in the original cartoon, which feels like a missed opportunity given that The Search for Keldor minicomic described Ninjor as one of the most evil beings across time and space.

The character’s all-black and red design is still striking to this day, and there are plenty of options to pick him up on eBay. That said, you are likely going to want to go pre-owned or loose for Ninjor, as sealed versions of the action figure are going for upwards of $400, with one US-based figure going for $715.

3. Clamp Champ

Let’s shift to the heroes of Eternia for a bit with the powerful hero known as Clamp Champ. Aside from the admittedly awesome name, Clamp Champ is a guardsman at the Royal Palace and is a bodyguard for King Randor and Queen Marlena, and part of where he gets his name is his trademark Clamp weapon. Like Ninjor, Clamp Champ was one of the final releases in the toyline, and he gets his backstory from The Search for Keldor as well.

On eBay, you can pick up multiple loose or pre-owned Clamp Champs, though even those are in the $100 range. If you want sealed vintage, you are looking at a much higher cost, with one listing for $466 boasting the most watchers at 31, while another listing for $424.95 having 11 watchers.

2. Rotar

One of the most interesting characters in the entire Masters of the Universe franchise is the hero known as Rotar, who, instead of legs, has a spinning top. That allows him to move at incredible speed, and it’s also why he excels at dodging attacks on the battlefield. Rotar was featured in the minicomic Energy Zoids, and after being critically injured in battle, Mat-At-Arms is able to save him by turning him into an energy zoid.

Adding Rotar to the collection is going to be pricey, as even loose or pre-owned (with most of his accessories), Rotar is going for over $300 on eBay. There is a vintage sealed figure listed, and it is a high-priced figure at $895.

1. Twistoid

You can’t talk about Rotar and not talk about his evil counterpart, Twistoid. Twistoid is essentially a redone version of Rotar, and his backstory plays into that. After Man-At-Arms uses a special machine to save Rotar’s life, Skeletor steals the machine and creates his own version named Twistoid. The character boasts a wild paint job featuring bright pink, blue, green, and orange, and has the same spinning top bottom as Rotar.

At the moment, there aren’t any sealed versions of Twistoid up on eBay, but there are mostly complete versions loose or pre-owned. You can get those versions anywhere from $225 to $375, so he looks like one of the harder versions to track down.

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