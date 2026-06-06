Every Death in Masters of the Universe, Ranked

Masters of the Universe featured a number of epic battles and some unexpected twists along the way, and some of those twists involved the death of some classic characters. , there were others that you either didn’t see coming at all, and even when you did sense a death was looming, the execution of that death still managed to surprise. Now that the movie is in theaters, we are breaking down each of the deaths and ranking them in their effectiveness, and we are starting with a villain.

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5. Goat Man

Goat Man gets some extended screen time after He-Man and his allies end up at Snake Mountain, and you just know a battle between the two is going to happen. That battle eventually does take place, and while Goat Man is an imposing force, he’s nothing compared to the Power of Grayskull

The two battle on the edges of a high platform, and at this point, He-Man is in cruise control. Not only does He-Man break off Goat Man’s horn, but he then launches Goat Man off of the ledge, and the villain soars through the sky to his brutal death on the ground below.

4. Moss Man

One of the more brutal deaths is also one of the biggest surprises, and that’s the death of the hero known as Moss Man. Moss Man is one of the Eternia heroes who ends up being captured by Skeletor, and to say things take a turn is an understatement.

Skeletor looks to make a statement to the would-be rebels against his rule, and so he chooses Moss Man and tells him to essentially acknowledge him as the true King of Eternia. Moss Man refuses, and so Skeletor blasts him with his havoc staff and melts him into a pile of bubbling goo. The other heroes, especially Fisto, are devastated, and it’s one of the most shocking deaths in the film

3. King Randor

Not all of the deaths are shocking, as sometimes it’s the manner in which these deaths occur that leaves the biggest impression, and that was certainly the case for King Randor. When Skeletor takes over Eternos, you aren’t sure of Randor’s fate, as it’s not explicitly said what Skeletor plans to do with him. Later in the film though, it’s revealed that King Randor is still alive in Skeletor’s dungeon, which Skeletor uses as a bargaining chip to try and get the Sword of Power.

Skeletor double-crosses He-Man and sends his minions after him, including Goat Man, who meets his fate at He-Man’s hands. After Evil-Lyn paralyzes He-Man, he is able to break free and fire a blast from the Power Sword towards Skeletor, but the blast causes part of the ceiling to cave in on Randor. This leads to a poignant moment between father and son, and one that reveals how Adam’s father truly felt about him before Randor ultimately passes.

2. Trap Jaw

While Prince Adam was escaping Castle Grayskull as a child, Man-At-Arms was defending the castle against Skeletor’s invading forces. That leads to a battle between Man-At-Arms and Trap Jaw, and it’s a battle that leaves an impact on Duncan for the rest of the movie, as he falls to Trap Jaw and fails to save the King.

After going on quite the journey throughout the film, Man-At-Arms finally gets his rematch with Trap Jaw, and this time things turn out quite differently. Man-At-Arms takes the fight to Trap Jaw in his ship, and the two fight it out as the ship careens toward the ground. In a full circle moment, Man-At-Arms puts an explosive inside of Trap Jaw’s mouth and jumps out of the ship before a massive explosion consumes it, closing the chapter on Trap Jaw. It’s not only vengeance for Man-At-Arms, but the completion of his comeback, and that’s why it’s so high on the list.

1. Skeletor

All of the battles along the way lead to an anticpated confrontation between He-Man and Skeletor, and it is certainly worth the wait. He-Man is going toe to toe with Skeletor right up until he uses the Power Sword to block Skeletor’s blasts, and as Skeletor continues to directh is power toward teh sword, it completely shatters, and leaves the opening Skeletor needs to stab He-Man with the part of the Sword that’s stll intact.

This leads to a sequel where Adam realizes the Sword is just a weapon to channel the power, but the power was in him all along. When he stands back up and pulls the sword from his chest, the sword then pieces itself back together, and He-Man goes into overdrive. He doesn’t even use the sword for parts of the fight, as he knocks Skeletor upside his head with massive punches and uppercuts that send Skeletor reeling. He-Man then hits Skeletor so hard that he decapitates him, with the skull flying off before hitting the ground. Skeletor is dead and has been defeated, though the post-credits scene does tease a return down the line.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now.

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