This Vintage Spyro the Dragon Promo Poster From 1998 Is Gorgeous (But Is It Really Worth Nearly $3K?)

In the heady days of the PS1, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! (or Gateway to Glimmer in the UK) was my first video game and I loved every second of it. After hungrily devouring the remake, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, I was excited to learn about Spyro: A Realm Beyond, a title coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox, and PC next year. Much of this enthusiasm comes from nostalgia, of course, and it’s easy to get carried away with such excitement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the franchise holds a special place in many hearts, potential buyers should approach a promo poster from 1998, listed on eBay, with some trepidation. Because at the time of writing, its asking price is $2,999.92.

Why Is The Asking Price Nearly $3k?

Play video

$3,000 would buy you around 100 copies of Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Or some 1000 boxes of Pop Tarts. Or a decent second-hand car. So why might you want to instead spend that cash on a promotional poster from 1998? This was used to advertise Spyro the Dragon, the iconic debut title in the series, spawning a thriving franchise and fanbase that continues to this day, almost 30 years later. Even a flyer from that era demands serious bucks – we’re talking triple figures. That alone makes this poster a very cool item to have in your collection, but doesn’t warrant paying thousands.

Neither does its size. It measures 59.5 x 84cm (23.4 x 33.1”), making it a good size to mount on your wall. But that, perhaps, is the reason for its high price point. It hasn’t been put up on a teenager’s bedroom wall. The colors are still vibrant and sharp, with no visible signs of fading due to sunlight. Yes, it was a promo piece; yet it doesn’t appear to have been used in that capacity. Instead, it’s been in storage all this time – hence it looking as good as it does.

Considering it’s nearly three decades old, it’s in remarkable condition: there are a few small scuff marks to the outer edge, a white fold line on the upper-left corner, and some dirt on the back. These are generally to be expected from a collectible from the 1990s – or at least one not sealed in an airtight container. What’s more, this poster uses one of the key pieces of artwork from the original game. It’s an image modern-day fans are very familiar with, but which is quite rare to see as a poster.

Is This Spyro Poster Really Worth It?

Of course, whenever we question an item’s worth, it ultimately comes down to what people are willing to pay. It is, however, one of the seller’s highest-priced listings on eBay right now, and as it comes from a collectibles specialist, asking prices are typically fair for what’s on offer.

Still, the poster was first listed in March 2026 and is still available in summer 2026, so fans are certainly dragging their feet for this one. Nonetheless, they might be hedging their bets and waiting for a greater price drop than occasional sales that take off a few dollars.

Either way, it really is a beautiful item, one that brings back wonderful memories of flaming a toothy Gnorc. And we do expect interest in Spyro to increase again, as we get closer to the release of Spyro: A Realm Beyond in spring 2027…

Any Spyro fans checking their bank balance right now? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!