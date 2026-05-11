6 PlayStation 1 Platformers That Still Hold Up Today

The original PlayStation‘s launch helped platformer developers make the transition to the third dimension. Nintendo and Super Mario 64 were the ones that really figured out how to make it work, but that doesn’t mean Sony’s console didn’t have plenty of great platformers. It’s also worth noting that they weren’t all 3D either, as a few developers kept the 2D torch lit during the generation. A few of those great games are still worth playing these days, giving you a great idea of how the genre evolved during the ’90s.

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Here are six original PlayStation platformers that are still worth playing today.

6) Klonoa: Door to Phantomile

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile is a gorgeous 2.5D platformer. The environments might look 3D, but the actual gameplay is classic 2D platforming. That said, a few of the boss fights do move to 3D arenas, which helps keep the action fresh. Sure, it might be relatively simple by modern standards, but there’s something satisfying about that simplicity.

The first game spawned a few sequels, which didn’t quite live up to the original. Door to Phantomile was remade in 2008 for the Wii, but you can pick up the first two games fairly easily these days via a 2022 remaster. The Door to Phantomile remaster is built on that Wii version, but re-adds a few elements from the original PlayStation release, making it a neat mashup of the two versions.

5) Rayman

The first Rayman is another classic 2D platformer. The side-scrolling action is exactly what you’d expect from a game on the Super Nintendo, but taken to that next level visually. Rayman also earns fun power-ups that change up the standard gameplay.

It is worth noting that the first Rayman has one of the most difficult stages on the PS1. Space Mama’s Crater and its boss fight are notorious in the community for the overbearing difficulty. That doesn’t hurt the game, but make sure you’re prepared for a challenge. Ubisoft partnered with Digital Eclipse for a 30th Anniversary compilation in 2026, making it easy to jump back in.

4) Ape Escape

For many fans, Ape Escape was the must-have game on the original PlayStation. Sony has never been able to settle on a mascot, failing to find a true competitor to Mario and Sonic, but Ape Escape made a decent try. The 1999 game mixes 3D platforming and action-adventure for one of the more inventive games on the system.

See, Ape Escape was the first game that required players to buy a DualShock controller. It perfectly demonstrated why that controller became so beloved, showing players a glimpse of the future of 3D exploration. It doesn’t hurt that Ape Escape is a fun-loving, wacky adventure that’s easy for newcomers to dive into.

3) Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

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Lorne Lanning has become something of a legendary creator among fans of Oddworld. Abe’s Oddysee is the first game in the long-running series, introducing players to the fan-favorite character. Players control Abe as he tries to save as many of his fellow Mudokons as possible.

It’s not easy, as the developers at Oddworld Inhabitants filled each level with plenty of traps to trip Abe up. Oddysee looks great, thanks to Lanning’s trademark flair for design. It has that perfect balance of platforming and puzzles, making it an instant hit among players and critics. Since then, Lanning and his team have expanded the Oddworld universe with several games from across genres. Abe’s Oddysee got a remake in 2014, so it’s relatively easy to go back, even if you can’t track down an original copy.

2) Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

The first Crash game on the original PlayStation is solid, but Cortex Strikes Back has a legitimate case as the peak of the franchise. Sure, the N. Sane Trilogy remake compilation and It’s About Time are arguably better games, but it’s hard to overstate how beloved the second Crash game was back in 1997.

Despite coming out only about a year after the first game, Cortex Strikes Back makes so many advancements over that first game. New moves like sliding and climbing open up new ways to take out enemies and get through platforming challenges. The jetpack and surfboard levels add much-needed variety. It’s an exceptional sequel that pulls all the right strings following the fan response to the first game. As mentioned, you can pick up the remake easily today and get an even more refined version of Cortex Strikes Back.

1) Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Like Crash Bandicoot, the developers behind Spyro: Year of the Dragon took a great first game and built on it in impressive ways. For this entry, I’m going with the third game, which, for many, is the apex of the series. Insomniac Games really knocked this one out of the park, taking everything that worked in the first two games and polishing it to a sheen.

Granted, there aren’t many big innovations, but if you liked Spyro‘s brand of platforming, this was its best form. As mentioned, Insomniac ended its run with the series with a bang, making one of the more accessible platformers on the PlayStation. There’s dynamic difficulty, an improved camera, and new playable characters to help keep things fresh. At this point, you’d probably be better off picking up the Spyro Reignited Trilogy that launched in 2018, but either way, this is a must-play platformer for PlayStation fans.

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